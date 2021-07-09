Fencing
Fencing at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players
Everything you need to know about Fencing and Indian players competing in the sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Fencing will be featured in Tokyo Olympics 2020, with more diversity this time as 12 new teams and individuals will compete for the first time in Olympic history.
Preview
Fencing has been included in every modern Olympic Games since the first summer Olympics in 1896, beginning with the individual men's foil and sabre. Individual foil for women was introduced at the Paris 1924 Games, individual epee for women was added at the Atlanta 1996 Games, and individual sabre for women was added at the Athens 2004 Games.
The difference between the 3 events in Fencing: Foil, Epee, and Sabre.
Foil — a light thrusting weapon; the valid target is limited to the torso; no double touches are permitted.
Epee — a heavy thrusting weapon with a valid target area that encompasses the entire body; double touches are permitted.
Sabre — a light cutting and thrusting weapon with a valid target area that includes nearly everything above the waist.
Italy, France, and Hungary have dominated the sport since its inception. In the history of fencing, the nations have won a huge number of medals. The French fencers were close behind. And those nations are expected to add to those totals at the 2021 Games.
Now, Fencing is a worldwide sport. Fencing originated and developed in Europe, but it is now practised throughout Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Africa. They are ruthlessly competitive.
This diversity and universality have recently been highlighted by the Olympic games in China (Beijing 2008) and Brazil (Rio 2016). The recent world championships, where athletes from all over the world have won medals and added their names in the sport's history.
Guide
Tokyo 2020 Fencing events will be conducted in the following categories:
1. Individual Foil (Men/Women)
2. Individual Epee (Men/Women)
3. Individual Sabre (Men/Women)
4. Team Foil (Men/Women)
5. Team Epee (Men/Women)
6. Team Sabre (Men/Women)
Schedule
The Matches will take place from 24th July to 1st August at Makuhari Messe Hall B. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)
Day 1, Saturday, 24 July 05:30 - 12:50
- Women's Epee Individual Table of 64
- Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64
- Women's Epee Individual Table of 32
- Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32
- Women's Epee Individual Table of 16
- Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16
- Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinals
- Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinals
Day 1, Saturday 24 July 14:30 - 18:40
- Women's Epee Individual Semifinals
- Men's Sabre Individual Semifinals
- Women's Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout
- Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout
- Women's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout
- Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout
- Women's Epee Individual Victory Ceremony
- Men's Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony
Day 2, Sunday 25 July 05:30 - 12:50
- Women's Foil Individual Table of 64
- Men's Epee Individual Table of 64
- Women's Foil Individual Table of 32
- Men's Epee Individual Table of 32
- Women's Foil Individual Table of 16
- Men's Epee Individual Table of 16
- Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinals
- Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinals
Day 2, Sunday 25 July 14:30 - 18:40
- Women's Foil Individual Semifinals
- Men's Epee Individual Semifinals
- Women's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout
- Men's Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout
- Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout
- Men's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout
- Women's Foil Individual Victory Ceremony
- Men's Epee Individual Victory Ceremony
Day 3, Monday, 26 July 05:30 - 12:50
- Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64
- Men's Foil Individual Table of 64
- Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32
- Men's Foil Individual Table of 32
- Women's Sabre Individual Table of 16
- Men's Foil Individual Table of 16
- Women's Sabre Individual Quarterfinals
- Men's Foil Individual Quarterfinals
Day 4, Monday 26 July 14:30 - 18:40
- Women's Sabre Individual Semifinals
- Men's Foil Individual Semifinals
- Women's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout
- Men's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout
- Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout
- Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout
- Women's Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony
- Men's Foil Individual Victory Ceremony
Day 5, Tuesday 27 July 07:55 - 11:50
- Women's Epee Team Quarterfinals
- Women's Epee Team Classification 5-8
- Women's Epee Team Semifinals
- Women's Epee Team Placement 5-6
- Women's Epee Team Placement 7-8
Day 5, Tuesday 27 July 15:00 - 17:10
- Women's Epee Team Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match
- Women's Epee Team Victory Ceremony
Day 6, Wednesday 28 July 06:30 - 11:50
- Men's Sabre Team Table of 16
- Men's Sabre Team Quarterfinals
- Men's Sabre Team Classification 5-8
- Men's Sabre Team Semifinals
- Men's Sabre Team Placement 5-6
- Men's Sabre Team Placement 7-8
Day 6, Wednesday 28 July 15:00 - 17:10
- Men's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match
- Men's Sabre Team Victory Ceremony
Day 7, Thursday 29 July 07:20 - 12:50
- Women's Foil Team Quarterfinals
- Women's Foil Team Classification 5-8
- Women's Foil Team Semifinals
- Women's Foil Team Placement 5-6
- Women's Foil Team Placement 7-8
Day 7, Thursday 29 July 15:00 - 18:00
- Women's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match
- Women's Foil Team Victory Ceremony
Day 8, Friday 30 July 06:30 - 11:50
- Men's Epee Team Table of 16
- Men's Epee Team Quarterfinals
- Men's Epee Team Classification 5-8
- Men's Epee Team Semifinals
- Men's Epee Team Placement 5-6
- Men's Epee Team Placement 7-8
Day 8, Friday 30 July 15:00 - 17:10
- Men's Epee Team Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Epee Team Gold Medal Match
- Men's Epee Team Victory Ceremony
Day 9, Saturday 31 July 06:30 - 11:50
- Women's Sabre Team Table of 16
- Women's Sabre Team Quarterfinals
- Women's Sabre Team Classification 5-8
- Women's Sabre Team Semifinals
- Women's Sabre Team Placement 5-6
- Women's Sabre Team Placement 7-8
Day 9, Saturday 31 July 15:00 - 17:10
- Women's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match
- Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match
- Women's Sabre Team Victory Ceremony
Day 10, Sunday 1 August 05:30 - 12:30
- Men's Foil Team Table of 16
- Men's Foil Team Quarterfinals
- Men's Foil Team Classification 5-8
- Men's Foil Team Semifinals
- Men's Foil Team Placement 5-6
- Men's Foil Team Placement 7-8
- Day 10, Sunday 1 August 15:00 - 17:50
- Men's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match
- Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match
- Men's Foil Team Victory Ceremony
Indian Players
Bhavani Devi
Bhavani Devi made history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The Chennai-based sabre fencer earned her spot in Tokyo 2020 through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method at the Budapest Sabre World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event, in March.