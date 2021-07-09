Fencing at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

Fencing will be featured in Tokyo Olympics 2020, with more diversity this time as 12 new teams and individuals will compete for the first time in Olympic history.

Preview

Fencing has been included in every modern Olympic Games since the first summer Olympics in 1896, beginning with the individual men's foil and sabre. Individual foil for women was introduced at the Paris 1924 Games, individual epee for women was added at the Atlanta 1996 Games, and individual sabre for women was added at the Athens 2004 Games.

The difference between the 3 events in Fencing: Foil, Epee, and Sabre.

Foil — a light thrusting weapon; the valid target is limited to the torso; no double touches are permitted.

Epee — a heavy thrusting weapon with a valid target area that encompasses the entire body; double touches are permitted.

Sabre — a light cutting and thrusting weapon with a valid target area that includes nearly everything above the waist.

Italy, France, and Hungary have dominated the sport since its inception. In the history of fencing, the nations have won a huge number of medals. The French fencers were close behind. And those nations are expected to add to those totals at the 2021 Games.

Now, Fencing is a worldwide sport. Fencing originated and developed in Europe, but it is now practised throughout Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Africa. They are ruthlessly competitive.

This diversity and universality have recently been highlighted by the Olympic games in China (Beijing 2008) and Brazil (Rio 2016). The recent world championships, where athletes from all over the world have won medals and added their names in the sport's history.

Guide

Tokyo 2020 Fencing events will be conducted in the following categories:

1. Individual Foil (Men/Women)

2. Individual Epee (Men/Women)

3. Individual Sabre (Men/Women)

4. Team Foil (Men/Women)

5. Team Epee (Men/Women)

6. Team Sabre (Men/Women)

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 24th July to 1st August at Makuhari Messe Hall B. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)

Day 1, Saturday, 24 July 05:30 - 12:50

Women's Epee Individual Table of 64

Men's Sabre Individual Table of 64

Women's Epee Individual Table of 32

Men's Sabre Individual Table of 32

Women's Epee Individual Table of 16

Men's Sabre Individual Table of 16

Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Sabre Individual Quarterfinals

Day 1, Saturday 24 July 14:30 - 18:40



Women's Epee Individual Semifinals

Men's Sabre Individual Semifinals

Women's Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Men's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Women's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout

Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout

Women's Epee Individual Victory Ceremony

Men's Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony

Day 2, Sunday 25 July 05:30 - 12:50

Women's Foil Individual Table of 64

Men's Epee Individual Table of 64

Women's Foil Individual Table of 32

Men's Epee Individual Table of 32

Women's Foil Individual Table of 16

Men's Epee Individual Table of 16

Women's Foil Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Epee Individual Quarterfinals

Day 2, Sunday 25 July 14:30 - 18:40

Women's Foil Individual Semifinals

Men's Epee Individual Semifinals

Women's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Men's Epee Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

Men's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout

Women's Foil Individual Victory Ceremony

Men's Epee Individual Victory Ceremony

Day 3, Monday, 26 July 05:30 - 12:50

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64

Men's Foil Individual Table of 64

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 32

Men's Foil Individual Table of 32

Women's Sabre Individual Table of 16

Men's Foil Individual Table of 16

Women's Sabre Individual Quarterfinals

Men's Foil Individual Quarterfinals

Day 4, Monday 26 July 14:30 - 18:40

Women's Sabre Individual Semifinals

Men's Foil Individual Semifinals

Women's Sabre Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Men's Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout

Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout

Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout

Women's Sabre Individual Victory Ceremony

Men's Foil Individual Victory Ceremony

Day 5, Tuesday 27 July 07:55 - 11:50

Women's Epee Team Quarterfinals

Women's Epee Team Classification 5-8

Women's Epee Team Semifinals

Women's Epee Team Placement 5-6

Women's Epee Team Placement 7-8

Day 5, Tuesday 27 July 15:00 - 17:10

Women's Epee Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Epee Team Victory Ceremony

Day 6, Wednesday 28 July 06:30 - 11:50

Men's Sabre Team Table of 16

Men's Sabre Team Quarterfinals

Men's Sabre Team Classification 5-8

Men's Sabre Team Semifinals

Men's Sabre Team Placement 5-6

Men's Sabre Team Placement 7-8

Day 6, Wednesday 28 July 15:00 - 17:10

Men's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Sabre Team Victory Ceremony

Day 7, Thursday 29 July 07:20 - 12:50

Women's Foil Team Quarterfinals

Women's Foil Team Classification 5-8

Women's Foil Team Semifinals

Women's Foil Team Placement 5-6

Women's Foil Team Placement 7-8

Day 7, Thursday 29 July 15:00 - 18:00

Women's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Foil Team Victory Ceremony

Day 8, Friday 30 July 06:30 - 11:50

Men's Epee Team Table of 16

Men's Epee Team Quarterfinals

Men's Epee Team Classification 5-8

Men's Epee Team Semifinals

Men's Epee Team Placement 5-6

Men's Epee Team Placement 7-8

Day 8, Friday 30 July 15:00 - 17:10

Men's Epee Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Epee Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Epee Team Victory Ceremony

Day 9, Saturday 31 July 06:30 - 11:50

Women's Sabre Team Table of 16

Women's Sabre Team Quarterfinals

Women's Sabre Team Classification 5-8

Women's Sabre Team Semifinals

Women's Sabre Team Placement 5-6

Women's Sabre Team Placement 7-8

Day 9, Saturday 31 July 15:00 - 17:10

Women's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match

Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match

Women's Sabre Team Victory Ceremony

Day 10, Sunday 1 August 05:30 - 12:30

Men's Foil Team Table of 16

Men's Foil Team Quarterfinals

Men's Foil Team Classification 5-8

Men's Foil Team Semifinals

Men's Foil Team Placement 5-6

Men's Foil Team Placement 7-8

Day 10, Sunday 1 August 15:00 - 17:50

Men's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match

Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match

Men's Foil Team Victory Ceremony

Indian Players

Bhavani Devi

Bhavani Devi made history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The Chennai-based sabre fencer earned her spot in Tokyo 2020 through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method at the Budapest Sabre World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event, in March.