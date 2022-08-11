Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Fencing
Fencer Gisho Nidhi KP wins bronze medal at Commonwealth Fencing Championship
India won a second medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Fencing championship when Gisho Nidhi KP won bronze in men's individual sabre.
India wins their second medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022. After Bhavani Devi's historic gold in the Commonwealth Championships on Day 1, Gisho Nidhi KP won a historic bronze in Senior Men Individual Sabre Competition.
Gisho defeated Max Cromie of England in the round of 16 and Colin Mernard of Canada in the round of 8. He to Will Deary of England in the semi-finals to claim his bronze.
With one gold and one bronze, India is second in the overall medal tally. England is dominating the championships with six gold medals and is on top of the medal tally.
