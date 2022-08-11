Fencer Gisho Nidhi KP wins bronze medal at Commonwealth Fencing Championship

India wins their second medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022. After Bhavani Devi's historic gold in the Commonwealth Championships on Day 1, Gisho Nidhi KP won a historic bronze in Senior Men Individual Sabre Competition.

Congratulations to Gisho Nidhi K P for winning bronze 🥉 in #commonwealth Fencing Championship at London.

Wishing you all the best and more power to you🤺🇮🇳#CommonwealthGames22 #Fencing #sports @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @rajeevmehtaioa pic.twitter.com/gfF2kw7ydL — Fencing Association of India (@fencingindiafai) August 11, 2022

Gisho defeated Max Cromie of England in the round of 16 and Colin Mernard of Canada in the round of 8. He to Will Deary of England in the semi-finals to claim his bronze.

With one gold and one bronze, India is second in the overall medal tally. England is dominating the championships with six gold medals and is on top of the medal tally.

India is second on the medal tally after the bronze of Gisho. (Source-cffc website)







