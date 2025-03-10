Fencing: Bhavani Devi beats Olympic and World C'ship medallist; loses in R64

India's 2020 Tokyo Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi beat Japan's Olympics and World Championships medallist Seri Ozaki at the 2025 Coupe Acropolis.

Bhavani, who had failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics last year, prevailed 15-14 over Ozaki in their preliminary table 64 match.

The 22-year-old Ozaki had won a team bronze medal apiece at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2022 World Championships.

Bhavani's run, however, was cut short in the Table of 64 match as she went down to Zhang Xinyi of China. The Indian struggled to get going and lost out 9-15.





Earlier, the 31-year-old Bhavani had finished third in her pool with four wins and two losses in six matches.