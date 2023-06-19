Asian Fencing C'ship: Bhavani Devi beats world champion to assure India's first-ever medal

India's Bhavani Devi, on Monday, scripted history as she assured India of its first-ever medal at the Asian Fencing Championships.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian defeated world number 1 and reigning World Champion Misaki Emura 15-10 to enter the women's sabre semifinal in the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships and assure India of a medal.

The 29-year-old Bhavani will now take on Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova for a place in the final of the continental event.

Earlier in the day, Bhavani Devi received a bye in the R64 before defeating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32.

She then defeated the third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals to set up a quarterfinal clash against world number 1 Misaki Emura.

More to follow