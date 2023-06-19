Asian Fencing C'ship: Bhavani Devi wins historic bronze

India's Bhavani Devi, on Monday, bagged a historic bronze medal in women's individual sabre at the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships. This is India's first-ever medal in the continental event.

The 29-year-old lost 14-15 in a hard fought semifinal to Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova to settle for a joint bronze medal alongside China's Yang Hengyu.

"It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her and hope she brings back gold," said the secretary of Fencing Association of India Rajeev Mehta on the historic achievement.

Earlier, Bhavani Devi had defeated world number 1 and reigning world champion Misaki Emura 15-10 in the quarterfinals advance further in the competition following a 15-11 win over third seed Ozaki Seri.

