Amul dedicates new creative on Tokyo Olympics bound fencer Bhavani Devi

With the official announcement for Bhavani Devi's Tokyo Olympics qualification expected to be made later today, Amul has come up with a typical creative dedicated to the fencer.



Known for its quirky takes on the everyday happenings around the world, Amul tweeted the Bhavani Devi creative from its official Twitter handle. The creative is captioned, "#Amul Topical: Bhavani Devi from Chennai set to be the first Indian fencer at the Olympics!"

In the creative, the fencer can be seen withstanding with her sabre trying to snatch the famous Amul butter from the hands of the Amul girl who is facing her back towards the fencer. The creative includes a couple of brilliant wordplays on Fencing and Bhavani Devi's weapon Sabre.

#Amul Topical: Bhavani Devi from Chennai set to be first Indian fencer at the Olympics! pic.twitter.com/SAh4K4hoJT

The headline of the creative read "Fencey some Butter"? a wordplay for "Fancy some butter". Then they take their puns to a whole new level writing "Sabre the taste", mixing up the word 'savour with 'sabre', the category in which Bhavani Devi competes as a fencer.

Though Bhavani Devi's ticket to Tokyo Olympics is assured, the official confirmation regarding the same is expected to be made today when the International Fencing Federation publishes its final world rankings before the Olympics.