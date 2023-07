World University Games 2023: Indian Team, Schedule, Broadcast, Past Performances - All You need to know

The FISU World University Games, formerly known as Universiade, is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The biennial World University Games began in 1959 and India have been participating in the multi-sport meet since the inaugural edition.

World University Games 2023 sports list

A total of 269 medals will be on offer at Chengdu, of which 50 are in athletics and 42 in swimming.

The 17 sports include Diving (15), Swimming (42), Water polo (2), Archery (10), Athletics (50), Badminton (6), Basketball (2), Fencing (12), Artistic gymnastics (14), Rhythmic gymnastics (8), Judo (16), Rowing (15), Shooting (18), Table tennis (7), Taekwondo (23), Tennis (7) , Volleyball (2) and Wushu (20).

The opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games 2023 Chengdu held on July 28 at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium while the closing ceremony is scheduled for August 8 at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park.

World University Games 2023 schedule

Archery July 27-31

Artistic Gymnastics August 1-5

Athletics August 1-6

Badminton July 30 - August 7

Basketball July 28 - August 6

Diving July 31 - August 7

Fencing August 2-7

Judo July 29 - August 1

Rhythmic Gymnastics July 29-31

Rowing August 4-6

Shooting July 29 - August 2

Swimming August 1-7

Table Tennis July 29 - August 5

Taekwondo July 29 - August 4

Tennis July 29 - August 6

Volleyball July 29 - August 7

Water Polo July 27 - August 8

Wushu July 29 - August 3

Indian Team at World University Games 2023

India has sent 227 athletes (60 officials) and the list includes stars like Asian sprint hurdles champion Jyothi Yarraji, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, Olympians Manu Bhaker, sprinter Amlan Borgohain, Elavenil Valarivan (both shooting) and Srihari Nataraj (swimming). The athletics list also includes Commonwealth and Asian championship 20km walk silver medallist Priyanka Goswami, javelin thrower Vikrant Malik and Under-20 Asian 1500m gold medallist Laxita Sandilea. India will take part in 11 sports namely Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Fencing, Judo, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis and Volleyball.

Archery

Men: Akhgil Samudrala, Aman Saini, Rishabh Yadav, Sachin Gupta, Sangampreet Singh, Yashdeep Bhoge

Women: Avneet Kaur, Pragati, Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma

Athletics

Men: Shubham Bhandare, Lalu Prasad, Pravin Lumar, Yoonus Shah, Shashikant, Theerthesh Prashanth, Neeraj Kumar, Vaisakh Ajikumar, Robinson Sekar, Arun Rathood, Arjun Waskale, Ajay Kumar, Stalin Stephen, Yaman Deep Sharma, Nitin Kumar, Sahib Singh, Amlan Borgohain, Anuj Kalera, Hari Behera, Siddhant Pujari, Rohit Sharma, Swadhin Majhi, Sajan Rejimon, Lokesh Sathyanathan, Pradeep Kumar, Vikrant Malik, Ravi, Rohith Aramban, Hardeep, Nirbhay Singh, Gurdev Singh, Omkar Kumbhar, Anurag Yadav, Sahil

Women: Pragyan Sahu, Khyati Mathur, Pooja Kumawat, Neha, Sathya Tamilarasan, Laxita Sandilea, Bhavani Bhagvathi, Tanya Chaudhary, Rinkee Pawara, Nikita Lamba, Susmita Tigga, Sinchana MR, Nidhi Singh, Poorva Sawant, Manisha Merel, Sudeshna Shivankar, Simran Deep Kaur, Sindhushree Ganesha, Shalini Choudhary, Priyanka Goswami, Poonam Sonune, Nidhi Pawaiya, Shiksha, Avantika Narale, Rani Muchandi, Reshma Kevate, Harita, Maya, Tanu, Anusha Mallala, Dhivya Jayaram, Pooja, Bhagyashree Navale, Nirmaben Thakor, Shivechha Patil, Basanti Kumari, Rashdeep Kaur, Mukesh Kumari, Pratyusha Chelmi, Mansi Negi, Jyothi Yarraji

Badminton

Men: Adheep Gupta, Arya Bhivpathaki, Meireba Maisnam,

Women: Uthsava Palit, Akansha Matte, Taneesha Singh

Fencing

Men: Durgesh Jahagirdar, Oinam Singh, Mayank Sharma, Neer, Tushar Aher, Thoungamba Laishram, Javed Chowdhary, Tuphan Nandeibam, Shankar Pandey, Ajaysinh Chudasama, Abhay Shinde, Ankit Sharma

Women: Shiksha Ballouria, Rishika Khajuria, Yashkeerat Hayer, Riya Bakshi, Isha, Sanya, Jyotika Dutta, Taniksha Khatri, Kanagalakshmi VP, Anita Phamdom, Tannu Gulia, Jagmeet Kaur

Judo

Men: Vikas Dalal, Rohit Ahlawat, Sheetal Singh, Yash Ghangas, Shiva Kumar, Harshpreet Singh, Keshav

Women: Unnati Sharma, Indubala Devi, Antim Yadav, Tulika Maan, Yamini Mourya, Nandini Vats, Tanishtha Tokas

Shooting

Men: Sartaj Singh, Surya Pratap Singh, Adarsh Singh, Varun Tomar, Arjun Babuta, Arjun Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anmol Jain

Women: Ashi Chouksey, Abhidnya Patil, Sift Kaur, Ayushi Podder, Elavenil Valarivan, Manu Bhaker, Chinki Yadav, Yashaswini Deswal, Manini Kaushik

Swimming

Men: Saran Karnan, Veer Khatkar, Srihari Natraj, Krishna Gadakh, Sunil Kumar Gowda, Shubhrant Patra, Danush Suresh, Shwejal Mankar, Anurag Singh, Beniston Manickaraj B, Kushagra Rawat, Kalp Bohra

Women: Arati Patil, Firdoush Kayamkhani, Kalyani Saxena, Preetha Venkatesh, Anumati Chougule, Shristi Upadhaya, Chahat Arora, Shrungi Bandekar, Pratyasa Ray, Rishika Bodele, Uttara Gogoi, Jyoti Patil

Table Tennis

Men: Divyansh S, Himnakulhpuingheta, Wesley, Mudit Dani, Jaynil Mehta

Women: Anannya Basak, Namna Jayswal, Mridula, Rashapriya Goel, Anjali Rohilla

Taekwondo

Men: Manjeet Singh, Vikash, Abhijeet Balyan, Prithviraj Chouhan, Sanket Dhounchak, Samsher Singh, Japnam Singh, Ajay Kumar, Tashi Tundup

Women: Jyoti Yadav, Himashi Antil, Shivangi Chanambam, Etisha Das, Shipa Thapa, Shweta Yadav, Parsida Nongmaithem, Anushiya Premraj, Pooja

Tennis

Men: Kabir Hans, Lohithaksha Bathrinath

Women: Pooja Ingale, Sravya Chilakalapudi

Volleyball

Men: Santhosh S, Aswath P, GN Dushyanth, Tanish Choudhary, Harshit Giri, Aman Kumar, Dushyant Singh, Sameer Chaudhary, Surya Prakash, Jasjodh Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sawan

Women: Sumedha Kumari, Purna Shukla, Roli Pathak, Arya Kuriyedath, Mamali Nag, Bothini R, Sruthi Lakshmi K S, Athria Roy, Shibani P, Veena Kumaran, Neha, Ananya Sree

Where to watch World University Games 2023 live in India

Live streaming of the World University Games 2023 will be available on Olympics.com and FISU TV from July 28 to August 8.

India Past Performances

India has won total 18 medals with 5 Gold, 5 Silver and 8 Bronze in previous 30 Editions. India first medal at World University Games was won by Sambadi Boroute in wrestling in 1973 and first gold medal was won by Harleen Srao in shooting in 2007. India’s best performance came at the 2015 World University Games in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea. India won five medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze). At the last edition held in Naples in 2019, India won four medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze).

Indian Medalists at World University Games

1. 1973 - Bronze Sambadi Boroute Wrestling 48kg Women

2. 1979 - Silver Nandan Bal Tennis Men Singles

3. 2007 - Gold Harveen Srao Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women

4. 2007 - Bronze Harveen Srao, Shweta Chaudhary and Lakhweer Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Team

5. 2011 - Gold Harveen Srao Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women

6. 2011 - Gold Harveen Srao, Juhi Talwar and Ruby Tomar Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Team

7. 2011- Bronze Gagandeep Kaur, Anjali Kumari and Sunita Rani Archery Compound Women Team

8. 2013 - Silver Inderjit Singh Athletics Shotput

9. 2015 - Gold Inderjit Singh Athletics Shotput

10. 2015 - Silver Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Kawalpreet Singh Archery Compound Mixed Team

11. 2015 - Bronze Akhil Sheoran, Harmanvir Singh and Ekambir Singh Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle Team

12. 2015 - Bronze Achal Pratap Singh Grewal, Amrinder Pal Singh Chauhan and Akshay Jain Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team

13. 2015 - Bronze Ankur Mittal, Asgar Hussain Khan and Namanveer Brar Shooting Men's Double Trap Team

14. 2017 - Silver Sanjivani Jadhav Athletics 10000m

15. 2019 - Gold Dutee Chand Athletics 100m

16. 2019 - Silver Elavenil Valarivan Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle

17. 2019 - Nina Chandel, Elavenil Valarivan and Ayushi Gupta Women's 10m Air Rifle Team

18. 2019 - Bronze Angad Vir Bajwa Shooting Men's Skeet

The 2021 Summer World University Games were scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed three times and will now being held in 2023 from 28 July to 8 August 2023.