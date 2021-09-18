Upcoming Sport events to follow for the months of September/October

﻿

There are a host of upcoming tournaments for Indian fans to keep an eye out for. While Olympians will be taking a break from the proceedings, several promising youngsters will be getting a chance to show their worth. World Archery Championship

The tournament is set to take place between 19th-26th September in Yankton, USA. The Indian team for this tournament is an entirely new set of archers with no Tokyo Olympians having been selected. Some of those who are set to feature are Komalika Bari, Ridhi Phor, Abhishek Verma, Sangam Bisla, Muskan Kirar and Parth Salunke amongst others.

Komalika Bari 🇮🇳 is the new under-21 recurve world champion! 🥇👏 pic.twitter.com/CRx8reovHK — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 15, 2021

Junior World Shooting Championship



Las Palmas will host the tournament between 27th September- 10th October. Unlike archery, India will send a few top shooters to the tournament. Manu Bhaker, Aishwarya Tomar, Sanskar Havelia, Ayushi Podder, Anish Bhanwala, Shapath Bharadwaj are a few of the prominent names from the 40+ shooters who are going.

World Wrestling Championship Oslo in Norway will host this mega wrestling tournament between 2nd to 10th October. Vinesh Phogat pulled out of participation while Sangeeta Phogat qualified. Other wrestlers will be Sarita Mor, Satyawart Kadiyan, Gourav Baliyan, Pooja Jatt, Ravinder Dahiya, Ritu Malik are a few of the other stars amongst the contingent.

Mens T20 World Cup The biggest cricket tournament of the year will take place between 17th October- 14TH November in Dubai. India of course will be one of the favorites to win the tournament while West Indies will be the defending champions.

Thomas and Uber Cup

The all star badminton tournament is to take place between 9-17th October in Denmark. India will be alongside China, Tahiti and the Netherlands in Group C in the Uber Cup. In the Thomas Cup, they will be drawn alongside Spain, Scotland and Thailand.



