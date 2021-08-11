Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 4
india
A look at the top 50 photos of the Tokyo Olympics

Relive the memories, moments of glory and anguish as we take a look at the top pictures of the Tokyo Olympics in no particular order

Indian athletes clicking selfies during Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.
X

Indian athletes at the Closing ceremony

By

C.C. Chengappa

Published: 11 Aug 2021 6:16 PM GMT

These pictures are just a few of the thousands clicked from the several events across the Olympics. There are certain events and incidents that stood out during the course of the entire event. We take a look at just a few of the pictures that were of particular relevance to the sporting world.


Farewell Tokyo


Ravi Dahiya's famous pose



Italy won this by .1 second(source-the independent)



Rare moment of a racquet being broken(source-the independent)


Golden Hour of Indian Athletics


Raven Saunders with her sign of resistance(source-marca)

Tom Daley and Matty Lee(the guardian)


Sreejesh the Saviour(source-news18)


Tom Pidcock was an inspiration



The day the women's team announced themselves


Ryo Kiyuna with an emotional tribute(source- Olympics)



Humanity triumphed during the men's High Jump event


The Indian contingent(from a non-split screen view)

The new ace sprinting nation


India's sailing quartet


Laurel Hubbard shattering stigmas


United Nations 2.0


Australia's history makers


The Marathon Legend(source-CNN)


Jamaica all the way


G.O.A.T


Bhavani Devi- the Fencing pioneer


Swim-dance to Aaja Nachle

Fouaad Mirza


Breaking stigma's dress by dress


Braveheart


Manu Bhaker during the 10m pistol event



Alessandra Perilii wins San Marino's first ever medal(source-NBC Chicago)

Fijian rugby team created history(source- South China Morning Post)


The 110m hurdles was nail-biting (source-sports illustrated)


Naomi Osaka lighting the cauldron(source-the current)



Record breaker An San(source-reuters)




Synchronised Diving (source-herald bulletin)


2021 Shot Put Champion(source- Sports Illustrated)


How long distance swimmers hydrate(source- the independent)


Warner the Decathlon Winner(source- Canada Olympics)


Mourad Aliev protesting post his bout


Daley doing his daily knitting(source-CNN)


Teenage Skateboarding Dream(source-Time)


BMX Cycle Racing(source- record eagle)


Cheung Ka Long was a history maker(source South China)


Canada wins the Gold in football(source-rediffmail)


Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira


Clash of the Beasts(source-blackshoe)




Tokyo had extreme temperatures(source-CNN)

The shirtless Fijian was back again(source-France 24)


Drones at work(source-one zero medium)

Empty stadiums everywhere(source- ABC news)


Onto Paris 2024(source- Israel hayom)









Tokyo Olympics Olympics India 
