A look at the top 50 photos of the Tokyo Olympics

These pictures are just a few of the thousands clicked from the several events across the Olympics. There are certain events and incidents that stood out during the course of the entire event. We take a look at just a few of the pictures that were of particular relevance to the sporting world.







Farewell Tokyo





Ravi Dahiya's famous pose









Italy won this by .1 second(source-the independent)









Rare moment of a racquet being broken(source-the independent)





Golden Hour of Indian Athletics





Raven Saunders with her sign of resistance(source-marca)

Tom Daley and Matty Lee(the guardian)





Sreejesh the Saviour(source-news18)





Tom Pidcock was an inspiration









The day the women's team announced themselves





Ryo Kiyuna with an emotional tribute(source- Olympics)









Humanity triumphed during the men's High Jump event





The Indian contingent(from a non-split screen view)

The new ace sprinting nation





India's sailing quartet





Laurel Hubbard shattering stigmas





United Nations 2.0





Australia's history makers





The Marathon Legend(source-CNN)





Jamaica all the way





G.O.A.T





Bhavani Devi- the Fencing pioneer





Swim-dance to Aaja Nachle

Fouaad Mirza





Breaking stigma's dress by dress





Braveheart





Manu Bhaker during the 10m pistol event









Alessandra Perilii wins San Marino's first ever medal(source-NBC Chicago)

Fijian rugby team created history(source- South China Morning Post)





The 110m hurdles was nail-biting (source-sports illustrated)





Naomi Osaka lighting the cauldron(source-the current)









Record breaker An San(source-reuters)













Synchronised Diving (source-herald bulletin)





2021 Shot Put Champion(source- Sports Illustrated)





How long distance swimmers hydrate(source- the independent)





Warner the Decathlon Winner(source- Canada Olympics)





Mourad Aliev protesting post his bout





Daley doing his daily knitting(source-CNN)





Teenage Skateboarding Dream(source-Time)







BMX Cycle Racing(source- record eagle)





Cheung Ka Long was a history maker(source South China)





Canada wins the Gold in football(source-rediffmail)





Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira





Clash of the Beasts(source-blackshoe)













Tokyo had extreme temperatures(source-CNN)

The shirtless Fijian was back again(source-France 24)





Drones at work(source-one zero medium)

Empty stadiums everywhere(source- ABC news)





Onto Paris 2024(source- Israel hayom)































