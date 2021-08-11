A look at the top 50 photos of the Tokyo Olympics

These pictures are just a few of the thousands clicked from the several events across the Olympics. There are certain events and incidents that stood out during the course of the entire event. We take a look at just a few of the pictures that were of particular relevance to the sporting world.
Ravi Dahiya's famous pose
Italy won this by .1 second(source-the independent)
Rare moment of a racquet being broken(source-the independent)
Golden Hour of Indian Athletics
Raven Saunders with her sign of resistance(source-marca)
Tom Daley and Matty Lee(the guardian)
Sreejesh the Saviour(source-news18)
Tom Pidcock was an inspiration
The day the women's team announced themselves
Ryo Kiyuna with an emotional tribute(source- Olympics)
Humanity triumphed during the men's High Jump event
The Indian contingent(from a non-split screen view)
The new ace sprinting nation
Laurel Hubbard shattering stigmas
Australia's history makers
The Marathon Legend(source-CNN)
Bhavani Devi- the Fencing pioneer
Swim-dance to Aaja Nachle
Breaking stigma's dress by dress
Manu Bhaker during the 10m pistol event
Alessandra Perilii wins San Marino's first ever medal(source-NBC Chicago)
Fijian rugby team created history(source- South China Morning Post)
The 110m hurdles was nail-biting (source-sports illustrated)
Naomi Osaka lighting the cauldron(source-the current)
Record breaker An San(source-reuters)
Synchronised Diving (source-herald bulletin)
2021 Shot Put Champion(source- Sports Illustrated)
How long distance swimmers hydrate(source- the independent)
Warner the Decathlon Winner(source- Canada Olympics)
Mourad Aliev protesting post his bout
Daley doing his daily knitting(source-CNN)
Teenage Skateboarding Dream(source-Time)
BMX Cycle Racing(source- record eagle)
Cheung Ka Long was a history maker(source South China)
Canada wins the Gold in football(source-rediffmail)
Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira
Clash of the Beasts(source-blackshoe)
Tokyo had extreme temperatures(source-CNN)
The shirtless Fijian was back again(source-France 24)
Drones at work(source-one zero medium)
Empty stadiums everywhere(source- ABC news)
Onto Paris 2024(source- Israel hayom)