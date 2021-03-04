"Stop War, Start Tennis" — When 'Indo-Pak Express' sent a message of peace.

The once popular tennis duo that were also known as the "Indo Pak" express during their peak years, will now be back in action again for the upcoming Acapulo ATP 500 event to be held in Mexico. Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-haq-Qureshi will join forces again after almost 6 years to take centre stage in the tournament set to begin on March 15. This proves to be an exciting event given that they both were all the rage a few years ago for what they did on and off the court.

The duo last competed at the ATP Shenzen Tour in 2014 before parting ways. Prior to that, they had been together for a run of tournaments excepting one year wherein Rohan Bopanna took time off to train with Leander Paes for the London Olympics. The highlight of their time together was reaching the final of the US Open back in 2010 where they unfortunately lost to the famous Bryan brothers(Bob and Mike). Rohan Bopanna even reached a career high rank 3 in the same year.

They told the PTI about their plans to play in Dubai which were scuppered due to ranking problems. Finding a partner to is an issue these days given that both of them have been competing in different tournaments. However Mexico worked out and Asiam Qureshi told the PTI, "But we got into Acapulco. I am super excited. Hopefully, we will play well together and hit it off. Maybe then we can decide and talk of playing few more tournaments together".

Along with bridging the divide between two fraught nations, the tennis duo also began a very famous sporting campaign which was known as 'Stop War, Start Tennis'. They hoped to spread the love for the sport amongst the youth of the two countries and even sold a lot of merchandise with the phrase printed across in order to spread the message. This won them the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year Award for their dedicated efforts and message of peace.

