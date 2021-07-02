How much does your favourite sportsperson earn from a post on Instagram?

The latest list of top-earning athletes on Instagram includes some usual names in the top 10 and some new entrants in the top 20. The likes of Faf Du Plessis, Lindsey Vonn, and Shaun White have all entered the list. We take a look at the top 10 athletes and top three female athletes who earn the most from Instagram posts.



1)Cristiano Ronaldo The football superstar is one of the most-followed people in the world. His 295 million-odd followers are also the reason why he earns a whopping 1.5 million dollars per post on Instagram. 2)Lionel Messi Continuing the never-ending debate with Ronaldo's rival is Lionel Messi. His following stands at 215 million. This puts him way above the rest of the pack in terms of popularity and his earnings amount to approximately 1.1 million dollars per post. 3)Neymar Puma signed a football heavyweight who has heavily endorsed their brand. Neymar has a total of 151 million followers and his earnings per post amount to 800,000 dollars.



Virat Kohli

4)Virat Kohli

King Kohli has consistently maintained his place amongst the most followed sports celebrities around the world. His 125 million followers put him 4th on the list with a total of 686,000 dollars earned per Instagram post. 5)LeBron James The face of the NBA and the basketball world has a whopping 474,000 dollars from his posts that reach out to his 87 million followers. 6)David Beckham The football fashionista who also own Inter Miami, David Beckham earns around 360,000 dollars per Instagram post and commands a total of 66 million followers. 7)Ronaldinho The party animal and former Barcelona Starman is enjoying his post-retirement life to the fullest. He has a total of 55 million followers and racks up around 300,000 thousand dollars per post.

Ronaldinho(source- Goal.com)

8)Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Known for his catchy one-liners and extreme sarcasm, it is no wonder that Zlatan has 47 million followers on his Instagram page. His earning per post amount to 259,000 dollars. 9) Gareth Bale One of his iconic Instagram photos was of him with a backdrop of a sports car and a private jet. Gareth Bale has amassed a total of 43 million followers and earns 238,000 dollars per post. 10) Mohammed Salah King Moh has seen a surge in his followers since he joined Liverpool. He entered the top ten most sporting celebrities on Instagram and currently has 42 million followers. He earns around 231,000 dollars per post. Top three female athletes 1)Ronda Rousey UFC female kingpin has 13 million followers and is the most followed female sportsperson in the world. She owns 73,000 dollars per post.

Simon Biles

2)Serena Williams

Multiple-time grand slam winner can be seen soaking up the sun with her posts from her photoshoots or on the tennis court. She earns around d71,000 dollars from her posts and is followed by 13 million people. 3)Simon Biles The Gymnastic World Champion and Olympic Gold Medallist earns around 22,000 dollars from her posts that reach out to her 4 million followers.



