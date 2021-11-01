Upcoming Sport events to follow for the month of November

If you thought October was packed, November will prove to be a bigger and better month in terms of sports events. The most prominent of course is the Junior Hockey World Cup that is being held in Odisha later this month. Apart from that there are several Indian athletes in action across the world in various capacities and we take a look at all the events you should keep an eye out for.

Wrestling-World Under-23 Championships (1st - 7th)

Serbia will play host to the ongoing 4th edition of the World Under 23 Championships. India will be sending around 30 wrestlers to the tournament who will compete across 3 categories. Sandeep Singh Mann, Divya Kakran, Rohit Dahiya are just a few of the athletes who will be competing at this event.

Table Tennis-WTT Contender (1st - 7th) Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and other notable players will be taking part in this WTT event. Lasko, Slovenia will host this competition.

Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan

Badminton- Hylo Open(1st-7th)

Another of the badminton tournaments being held is the Hylo Open in Germany. Lakshya Sen, Kidambhi Srikanth, Shubankar Dey, Sourabh Verma, Ashwini Ponappa, N Sikki Reddy, Sumeeth Reddy and Mannu Attri will all be representing India. Shooting- Presidents Cup(3rd - 10th) Wroclaw, Poland will be the location for 7 Indian shooters to vie for glory. Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chadhary, Aishwary Tomar, Abhishek Verma, Yashaswani Deswal, Rahi Sarnobat and Anjum Moudgil will be representing India.

Archery Asian Championships(13th - 19th) 16 archers will be representing India in this event to be held in Dhaka. Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, Komalika Bari, Madu Vedwan, Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and several others will all be seen in action.

Komalika Bari

Squash- Canary Wharf(14th - 19th)

London will play host to this premier squash championships. Sourav Ghosal will be the lone Indian representative and will take on Cesar Salazar of Mexico in the first round. Wrestling-World Military Championships(21st - 24th) Tehran will host this event that will see wrestlers from various divisions of the defense forces around the world compete in different wrestling styles. Badminton-Indonesia Open (23rd - 28th) Not much has been said about this as yet but there is a likelihood that Indian shuttlers may miss the tournament due to the 15 day quarantined rule in Indonesia. Hockey- Men's Junior World Cup (24th - 5th Dec) Odisha will host this major extravaganza of an event later this month. There are 4 groups with India playing alongside France, Poland and Canada. The first match will be India v France that will take place on November 24th.

Kalinga Stadium, Odisha

Indian Super League(November 10th- March 2022)

