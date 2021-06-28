TradeStars Mainnet launch will revolutionise fantasy sports

Following months of wait, TradeStars, the fantasy sports platform powered by the Ethereum and Polygon layer 2 blockchains, is finally be launching its Mainnet on June 28, 2021.



What is TradeStars?



TradeStars Mainnet will support fiat and crypto payments for purchasing Fantasy Stocks. Users will be able to deposit and withdraw both cryptocurrencies (USDT) and fiat (USD, INR, and others) into their TradeStars wallets to purchase and trade the fantasy shares of their favourite athletes. Apart from purchasing Fantasy Stocks, users will be able to stake their USDT equivalent deposits in any of the NFT Markets, and farm TSX in proportion to their stake. TSX can then be used to earn other benefits, such as voting on governance proposals, and participating in different fantasy contests.

TradeStars Mainnet will start its operation with cricket as it is arguably one of the most popular sports in the world. The popularity of Indian Premier League and even the recently-concluded World Test championship Final saw huge popularity across the globe. One can find all popular domestic and international cricketers in the TradeStars platform on whom they can trade.

The TradeStars Testnet saw huge participation, with over 32,000 users performing transactions worth $75,000+ in four months. TradeStars used their feedback to fix the bugs, and in no time, they are ready to rollout the Mainnet.

TradeStars is launching Mainnet following a successful Testnet evaluation in January. It had also launched TradeStars bug bounty program, where the users could win a total of 100,000 TSX rewards for exploring the platform, reporting bugs, and providing general suggestions for improving the user experience.

The stock price of a player depends upon the market demand, similar to the conventional stock market.

TradeStars will reward the early users who have helped us successfully launch our Mainnet. The users who have been actively involved in the Testnet evaluation will earn rewards when they join the TradeStars Mainnet and perform their first transaction. The value of the rewards will depend on the level of engagement of the users with the platform in the Testnet phase.

TradeStars will also launch a Referral Program, where users will be rewarded for successfully referring their friends and family members to the TradeStars Mainnet.

TradeStars is excited to launch the Warm-Up Rewards Campaign to celebrate the launch of the Mainnet, and reward those users who have used the TradeStars Testnet and helped us with the Mainnet launch. The campaign will also help you warm up for trading on the TradeStars Mainnet. A total of $1800 USDT will be up for grabs during this campaign.

We will reward the most active Testnet participants through the following reward plans.

1. Top Trader Challenge

The Top 20 TradeStars Testnet users who have carried out the most number of trades (on the Testnet) till June 27, 00:00 , will qualify for the rewards. Through this campaign, we seek to reward the early adopters of our Testnet program who have shown the most engagement.

The Winners will –

- Share a total prize pool of $600 USDT

- Get 100% rebate on their Mainnet trading fees, for the 1st month after the launch (till July 28, 2021).

2. Top Investor Challenge

The Top 20 TradeStars Mainnet users with the largest portfolios as of June 27, 00:00 , will qualify for the rewards. All users have started out their Testnet journey with $250 in their kitty. Through this campaign, we will reward the traders who have managed to maximize their trading profits on our Testnet.

The Winners will –

- Share a total prize pool of $1200 USDT

- Get 100% rebate on their Mainnet trading fees, for the 1st month after the launch (till July 28, 2021).

For both the categories, the USDT awards will be directly added to the Winners' wallets by July 28, if they log into the Mainnet, open an account there and make the first deposit. They would be able to use these funds for trading on the Mainnet directly.

Best and unique features of TradeStars

The uniqueness of TradeStars lies in the proposition that it allows a person to purchase any player's fantasy stock and hold it for a long time. In traditional fantasy sports leagues, one has to create create a team of 11 players from which his/her winnings get determined, which is valid for a single match.

Unlike other platforms, TradeStars allows a person to play anytime they want - even between live games. Also, TradeStars is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

On TradeStars, an user can create a portfolio of athletes, dig in for the long haul and watch their stock grow.

TradeStars Mainnet is set to usher a new change in the fantasy sports ecosystem and you can be a part of this change from June 28, 2021. Join now, to build your virtual teams and compete for supremacy.