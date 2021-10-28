Karnataka HC directs police to not arrest Dream11 owners over ongoing app ban dispute

In what will be a relief for Dream 11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, the Karnataka HC has passed a temporary order restraining coercive action against them until November 9th. This FIR was filed last month at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station in Bangalore.

The case has come to light after an individual named Manjunath filed an FIR against Dream 11 for continuing to advertise its game on the Play/App store. This was in light of the Karnataka Police Amendment Act which effectively banned fantasy sport and betting apps in the state. According to the plaintiff, Dream11 continued to advertise itself and be available on online downloading portals despite the ban coming into effect.

The other contention was that individuals are suffering from money loss as despite the ban, they continue to bet and lose money on the app. This also allows Dream11 to profit from this venture and should be taken into consideration when hauling up the two founders. Gambling cannot be termed as a game of skill and essentially, the app has directly violated provisions of the latest Amendment Act.



The court ruled that "Petitioner's counsel submits he is likely to be arrested. Respondent state is hereby directed not to take coercive steps till the next date of hearing". The parties have until November 9th to return with their appeals.



