Funatix becomes official fantasy partner of I-League

Funatix Club, a Gaming and Digital-Media tech company, announced that its Real Manager platform will become the official fantasy football partner of the I-League in India.

The partnership follows two recent regional deals with the Thai Football Association for the Thai League 1 and with the Football Association of Singapore for the Singapore Premier League.

These three Asian leagues join a growing number of other professional football leagues in Mexico, Switzerland, Greece, Israel, Serbia and Ukraine, which have the Real Manager fantasy platform as their official game making.

The #HeroILeague 🏆 is delighted to have @FunatixClub on board as its official Fantasy Partner 🤝 through its Real Manager Platform



The Application for Real Manager can be downloaded ⬇️ on the Google Play Store & iOs App Store. #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/JlwvpETSjl — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) March 22, 2022

Funatix Club also has the rights for the Bundesliga, and 2. Bundesliga – two of the leading professional football leagues in Germany -- whose operation is expected to kick-off at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.



Real Manager is a global fantasy sports platform that combines fantasy sports with the world of online gaming and social networks.

The I-League was launched in 2007-08, and is currently being played by 13 teams in Kolkata as the centralized venue.