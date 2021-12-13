Starstruck: How Rohit Sharma is a leader from 'one of us' — Vikram Sathaye

I've interacted with many leaders to date.



One of the key qualities of a leader according to me is whether his or her team relates to them or not.

I recall a particular Joesph Conradian phrase every time I think of this - how Jim became 'one of us' and accepted before he was proclaimed as Lord Jim. This literary parallel spills into sports as well whenever I have closely followed and interacted with Rohit Sharma.

Do the other cricketers on the team feel close to him, as they say, Is he 'one of the boys'?

I believe this is one of the main reasons for Rohit Sharma's success as a captain. Rohit Sharma is one of the boys for sure.