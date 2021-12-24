Fan Zone
Starstruck: How Kapil Dev taught me to speak from the heart — Vikram Sathaye
Much before 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, it was Kapil Dev who was the heartland hero of India - Vikram Sathaye learns how is it that Kapil Dev won people over.
This is the story of my first cricketing hero. I met Kapil Dev as a school kid when my Dad introduced me to him in a domestic match he was playing in Delhi.
This was in 1980. I think I imitated his bowling action in front of him.
He immediately had a smile on his face and that made my day, I was simply on cloud nine.
As destiny would have it, 24 years later I was in South Africa as a cricket humorist for the 2003 Cricket World Cup.
We became friends instantaneously as I again imitated him this time, Kapil Paaji had a hearty laugh.
He said he never noticed his mannerisms till I displayed them in front of him.
Much before Dhoni, Kapil Dev was the first heartland hero of India. Dhoni was still fairly educated & had the suaveness of urban youth.
I remember Kapil Paaji telling me then that he hated being judged as a youngster because of his inability to speak English.
However he made peace with the fact and said to himself, my English will never be like the British but one thing I can do is speak from the heart.
He said, if people have a smile on their faces because of my mannerisms means I am doing something right.
Making people happy is a good thing.
Even in his corporate talks, he laughs at himself and that's why he is the darling of the speaking industry. An important lesson to learn, isn't it?