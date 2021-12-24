Starstruck: How Kapil Dev taught me to speak from the heart — Vikram Sathaye

This is the story of my first cricketing hero. I met Kapil Dev as a school kid when my Dad introduced me to him in a domestic match he was playing in Delhi.



This was in 1980. I think I imitated his bowling action in front of him. He immediately had a smile on his face and that made my day, I was simply on cloud nine. As destiny would have it, 24 years later I was in South Africa as a cricket humorist for the 2003 Cricket World Cup. We became friends instantaneously as I again imitated him this time, Kapil Paaji had a hearty laugh.

He said he never noticed his mannerisms till I displayed them in front of him.

Much before Dhoni, Kapil Dev was the first heartland hero of India. Dhoni was still fairly educated & had the suaveness of urban youth. I remember Kapil Paaji telling me then that he hated being judged as a youngster because of his inability to speak English. However he made peace with the fact and said to himself, my English will never be like the British but one thing I can do is speak from the heart.

#OnThisDay in 1983: A historic day for the Indian cricket as the @therealkapildev-led #TeamIndia lifted the World Cup Trophy. 🏆 👏 pic.twitter.com/YXoyLyc5rO — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2021