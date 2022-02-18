Starstruck: Batting against odds, Shaik Rasheed is a star in the making | By Vikram Sathaye

The story of Shaik Rasheed, India's U-19 cricket star is inspirational, to say the least. Serving as the vice-captain and leading from the front foot alongside Delhi-lad and captain, Yash Dhull, the U-19 World Cup revealed Rasheed as the next big thing to come out of U19 cricket.



After his U-19 sojourn, most expected him to be picked up at the IPL Auctions and a mad frenzy to take place over him but unfortunately since he is still 17 and is yet to debut in first-class cricket, Shaik Rasheed didn't meet the criteria for his bidding at the Auctions, yet. Just like Yash Dhull was a revelation at the U-19 World Cup and got picked by his home franchise, Delhi Capitals, Shaik Rasheed is also a star-in-the-making, but it hasn't been an easy road for him.

9⃣4⃣ Runs

1⃣0⃣8⃣ Balls

8⃣ Fours

1⃣ Six



SK Rasheed narrowly misses out on a ton but what a fine knock that was from the India U19 vice-captain!👏 👏 #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS #U19CWC



Follow the match ➡️ https://t.co/tpXk8p6Uw6 pic.twitter.com/6p1GvQKBaH — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2022

The sacrifices made by Rasheed's father, Shaik Balisha, for him is very similar to Mohammad Siraj's story.

Growing up in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Rasheed hails from a town that doesn't teem with a lot of cricket academies but rather, is known for the temples, that dot the city near the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

When you stick to your goals and fulfil your dreams!



Shaikh Rasheed received a prize from the great VVS Laxman and then went on to share the India U19 dressing room with the legend and won the World Cup together.



📸 SR's insta account #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/gmHMLH0c4k — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) February 15, 2022

Finances have always been a crunch for the Shaik family and the cricket dreams that surfaced were not easy to sustain at any point - but is the result of countless sacrifices, a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears.

Making Rasheed wield the willow at a very young age after he was inspired by MS Dhoni, Shaik Balisha ensured that his son's dream never died - as he would travel a distance of 50 kilometres every day with Rasheed on his scooter, to the nearest big cricket academy in Mangalgiri. The wunderkind from the Andhra coast

En route to India's lifting of the fifth U19 World Cup, the highest-ever by any side, Shaik Rasheed played an integral role. However, it wasn't easy to get there - Rasheed contracted the COVID-19 virus at the beginning of the tournament, making things all the more uncertain, but the dreams born in Guntur managed to overpower and Rasheed recovered - and stepped up, how!

Indian U19 Vice Captain Sheikh Rasheed missed out from a really well deserved century. He scored 94 in 108 balls, gave India stability and took them to a great position with the captain. A marvelous knock came at a much needed time. pic.twitter.com/1OAuGjvFQz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2022

The 17-year-old rookie batsman from Andhra Pradesh played a match-saving knock of 94 against Australia U-19 in semis. While in the finals, Rasheed's 84-ball half-century was crucial in giving the fitting answer to England in India's chase of 189.

"I owe everything to my father. He never made me feel uncomfortable. Whatever I asked, he always provided despite the financial problems," Rasheed said to Sportstar, all very overwhelmed with the win. "There was never a thought of quitting cricket because of the poor financial background of my family. My father and I always felt cricket is the way out for us," he said.

Vice captain of the under-19 Indian cricket team, Shaik Rasheed has been assured of a job in the #AndhraPradesh police (@APPOLICE100) dept.



Shaik Rasheed, who played a crucial role in India's victory in the under-19 Asia Cup & Under-19 World Cup for a 5th time, met CM @ysjagan. pic.twitter.com/sx9HM3izc4 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) February 16, 2022