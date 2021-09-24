Top adventure sports one can do in India

India, with its vast landscapes, rich water bodies, and mountains touching the clouds, has become an unavoidable place to experience adventure sports. As a result of the combination of greenery and recreational activities, it has become the most popular destination for practically all nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. Let's look at the adventure sports one can do in India

Paragliding





Paragliding is an adventure sport that can be both recreational and competitive. In paragliding, the glider aircraft is a lightweight free-flying structure. In Himachal Pradesh, one can try paragliding. Bir Billing and Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh are possibly the best places in India to go paragliding.



Bungee Jumping





Bungee jumping is an adventure sport that entails leaping from a high platform, such as a dam, bridge, or cliff. while attached to a thick elastic cord that recoils after a few seconds of freefall It is one of the adventure sports that does not necessitate a high level of fitness.



In India, the Bungee can be done in hilly areas such as Rishikesh, Lonavala, and the Western Ghats of Goa.

Sky Diving





Skydiving, also known as parachuting, entails jumping from an aeroplane while controlling the speed with a parachute and touching down on the ground. It was first attempted in 1797 in France by jumping from a hot air balloon.



Most skydivers are unaware of the major skydiving destinations in India, but Mysore, Karnataka is regarded as One of the Best Places to Skydive. Popular locations for this thrilling sport include Deesa, Gujarat, and Pondicherry.

Trekking





Trekking in India takes people to a variety of locations, from adventurous forests to high altitude mountains. The Western Ghats in south India, as well as North Eastern destinations, provide a variety of places to visit and explore rich cultures.



Mountaineering





Mountaineering is a popular activity among Indians. The highest peaks of the Himalayas can only be explored in India. The number of adventurous peaks available in the Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is enormous.



River Rafting

Rafting is a team sport in which rafters race on an inflatable raft against other teams. The race is won by the team that arrives at the destination first. The races are held in varying degrees of white water or rough water.

River rafting is popular in the Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand, with popular destinations including Rishikesh, Kullu Manali, and the Yamuna River.

Rock Climbing





The goal of rock climbing is to climb rock walls with only an individual's hands and feet. It is a highly competitive sport that necessitates extreme levels of fitness. Rock climbing has had a revival in the country, particularly in the southern state of Karnataka. Because of its seemingly unending hillsides covered with huge rock formations, Hampi is a world-class destination for bouldering fanatics.



Scuba Diving





Scuba diving is a popular activity in India because the country has many great diving spots along its long coastline and off its islands. Many are appropriate for divers of all skill levels.



Scuba diving can be done in Goa, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Mountain Biking





Mountain biking is the practice of riding bicycles off-road, often over rough terrain, on specially designed mountain bikes.



The landscape is diverse in both the north and south of India, with the Western Ghats of south India, Himachal Pradesh's Manali, Spiti Valley, and the north-eastern regions of Tawang, Darjeeling, and Siliguri being prime destinations for mountain biking.

Surfing





Surfing, the sport of riding breaking waves towards the shore with a board, is becoming popular in India. Surfing in India is improving, and there are some great spots along the country's vast coastline where one can learn surfing.



The beaches of Kovalam, Pondicherry, Varkala, Goa, Gokarna, and the Andaman Islands are among the destinations.