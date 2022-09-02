Union Minister's daughter sets new record in river rafting

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's daughter Suhasini Shekhawat has earned another feather in her illustrious collection by setting a new record in river rafting in India.

Coursing through the difficult surfaces and tides of the Ganges, Indus and the Brahmaputra rivers, Suhasini, along with the 'Indus Calling' team which she led, completed the longest-ever rafting expedition on the Indus river on Thursday.

A post-graduate student of Political Science, Suhasini also holds a Diploma degree in Advanced Leadership from Oxford University. Having been good at sports always and a water baby from the get-go, Suhasini rafts regularly other than also dabbling well in shooting.

मेरी लाडली सुहासिनी शेखावत ने 'इंडस कॉलिंग' अभियान के दल का नेतृत्व करते हुए सिंधु नदी पर अब तक का सबसे लंबा रॉफ्टिंग अभियान पूरा कर दिखाया है।



भारत-चीन बॉर्डर के पास मानेसर से शुरू हुआ उसका अभियान भारत-पाक बॉर्डर पर करगिल के नजदीक संपन्न हुआ।

Suhasini led the 'Indus Calling' team on this expedition that started from Manesar near the Indo-China border and concluded near Kargil on the Indo-Pak border.



With this achievement, Suhasini and her team managed to navigate the difficult waters of the highlands where oxygen is very scarce and filled with dangerous rocks. They completed this distance on a single trip - making it the longest-ever rafting expedition on the Indus.

Suhasini's father, the Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared this information on his Twitter handle.

Not only this, but in 2019, Suhasini was also a part of the 31-day 'Ganga Invitation Campaign'. She covered a distance of 2500 km from Devprayag in Uttarakhand to Gangasagar in West Bengal through rafting.

Adding one more feather to her river rafting CV, Suhasini had also joined the 917 km long Brahmaputra Invitational expedition in 2021, and did river rafting from Gelling, Arunachal Pradesh to Asmaralga in Assam.