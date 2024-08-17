Kolkata Derby: The heartbeat of Indian Football

The Kolkata Derby is a celebration of football’s power to unite and divide, to echo the cultural and historical narratives of its people.

As one of the oldest and most passionate football rivalries in the world, it represents more than just a game. It’s a manifestation of Bengali pride, cultural identity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The derby’s enduring legacy ensures that it will continue to be a focal point of Indian football, captivating fans and inspiring future generations with its unmatched blend of history, rivalry, and emotion.

The Kolkata Derby, featuring the historic clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, is not merely a football match; it’s an emblem of cultural identity, historical rivalry, and unbridled emotion.

Origins of the rivalry

The Kolkata Derby’s origins stretch back over a century, making it one of the oldest football rivalries in the world. Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, made history in 1911 by becoming the first Indian club to defeat a British team in a major trophy, the IFA Shield.

This victory was more than just a win; it was a symbol of national pride and resistance against colonial rule.

Mohun Bagan’s supporters, primarily from western Bengal, viewed the club as a beacon of their affluent and established community, known as the Ghotis.

The craze of the #KolkataDerby !



Fans queued up from midnight last night for tickets and currently the line is only getting bigger and it's just 8 am in the morning!#DurandCup #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/VhO1VuItOz — East Bengal History (@ebfchistory) August 16, 2024

In contrast, East Bengal was founded in 1920 by Suresh Chandra Chaudhuri and others, responding to the socio-economic needs of the Bengali—immigrants from East Bengal (now Bangladesh) who sought recognition and representation in Kolkata.



East Bengal's formation was a direct challenge to the Ghotis' dominance, setting the stage for a rivalry that would transcend football to touch on deeper social and cultural divides.

A Cultural Phenomenon

The Kolkata Derby is more than a match; it’s an integral part of Bengali culture. The rivalry reflects a historical and social dichotomy that goes beyond football.

East Bengal’s red and gold, adorned with a flaming torch, symbolize the fiery spirit of the immigrant community striving to overcome adversity.

Mohun Bagan’s green and maroon stripes, featuring a sailboat, represent a legacy of tradition and progres

One of the most intriguing facets of this rivalry is the "fish wars."

The derbies see prices for hilsa, favored by East Bengal supporters, and prawns, preferred by Mohun Bagan fans, skyrocket.

The economic impact of this rivalry on the local fish market highlights how football and local traditions are interwoven in Bengali life.

The Kolkata Derby has been a proving ground for football legends in India.

Iconic matches have become milestones in the careers of players like Bhaichung Bhutia, whose hat-trick for East Bengal in the 1997 Federation Cup final remains a legendary performance.

Bhutia’s career, with his record 19 goals in Kolkata Derbies, underscores the high stakes and exceptional talent that the derby has nurtured.

Other footballing greats, such as Chuni Goswami, Krishanu De, and Sailen Manna, have also made their mark in these high-pressure games, contributing to the derby’s rich history.

Even those who never played for either team, like PK Banerjee, have been part of this footballing phenomenon through their coaching and influence.

The Modern Era



The derby's transition into the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season marked a new chapter.

Mohun Bagan’s merger with ATK to form ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal's entry into the league brought the rivalry to a global stage.

This transition has enhanced the derby’s profile, aligning it with other renowned football rivalries like El Clasico and the North West Derby.

Despite the evolving football landscape and the advent of new leagues, the essence of the Kolkata Derby remains unchanged.

It continues to captivate fans with its intensity and drama, demonstrating that the passion for football in Kolkata is as vibrant as ever.