Durand Cup 2023: Quarterfinal fixtures revealed

The Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals lineup is complete, following a gripping match between Army Red and Rajasthan United FC.

This year's edition has seen 24 teams vying for glory, with six earning quarterfinal berths by topping their respective groups, and two more securing spots as the best second-placed teams.

The quarterfinal draw, originally anticipated for a later date, surprised fans by being revealed earlier than expected. The matchups promise enthralling clashes:

Teams qualified: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mumbai City, Gokulam Kerala FC, FC Goa, Northeast United FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red

Format

The knockout stages of the Durand Cup will not have extra time. Rather, following 90 minutes of gameplay, the teams will proceed directly to a penalty shootout in the event of a tie. These matches will be one-legged ties. Kokrajhar will not host any games due to the poor pitch conditions.

🕛FULL TIME#IndianArmy are through to the Quarter-finals of #DurandCup2023 from Group F as they avoid defeat against #RajasthanUnited.🔥#KealaBlasters win big against #IndianNavy with the help of a hat-trick from Bidyashagar.💥#IndianFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/K62VlqaH2R — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) August 21, 2023

Draw Results



The quarterfinals will kick-off with a matchup between Army Red and NorthEast United FC, the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals promise to deliver high-octane action.

24th August 6:00 PM - Army Red vs NorthEast United FC in Guwahati

25th August 6:00 PM - East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC in Kolkata

26th August 6:00 PM - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati

27th August 6:00 PM - Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG in Kolkata.

The semifinals are scheduled on August 29th and 31st. The final is scheduled for September 3rd, Sunday, promising a thrilling end to the Durand Cup 2023.