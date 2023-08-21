Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Exclusives

Durand Cup 2023: Quarterfinal fixtures revealed

Initially slated to be unveiled on a future date, the draw took place earlier than expected.

Durand Cup 2023: Quarterfinal fixtures revealed
X

Chennaiyin fc vs Hyderabad FC 

By

Aswathy Santhosh

Updated: 21 Aug 2023 5:39 PM GMT

The Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals lineup is complete, following a gripping match between Army Red and Rajasthan United FC.

This year's edition has seen 24 teams vying for glory, with six earning quarterfinal berths by topping their respective groups, and two more securing spots as the best second-placed teams.

The quarterfinal draw, originally anticipated for a later date, surprised fans by being revealed earlier than expected. The matchups promise enthralling clashes:

Teams qualified: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mumbai City, Gokulam Kerala FC, FC Goa, Northeast United FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red

Format

The knockout stages of the Durand Cup will not have extra time. Rather, following 90 minutes of gameplay, the teams will proceed directly to a penalty shootout in the event of a tie. These matches will be one-legged ties. Kokrajhar will not host any games due to the poor pitch conditions.

Draw Results

The quarterfinals will kick-off with a matchup between Army Red and NorthEast United FC, the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals promise to deliver high-octane action.

24th August 6:00 PM - Army Red vs NorthEast United FC in Guwahati

25th August 6:00 PM - East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC in Kolkata

26th August 6:00 PM - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati

27th August 6:00 PM - Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG in Kolkata.

The semifinals are scheduled on August 29th and 31st. The final is scheduled for September 3rd, Sunday, promising a thrilling end to the Durand Cup 2023.

Durand Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X