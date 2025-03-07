Esports: Women now form 44% of Indian gaming audience

For decades, gaming has been perceived as a male-dominated industry, but the narrative is changing.

According to the Lumikai FY24 State of India Interactive Media and Gaming Report, in collaboration with Google, women now make up 44% of India's gaming audience, an increase from 41% the previous year.

Moreover, the India Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report by Niko Partners highlights that paying female gamers in India spend 8.5% more per month on games than their male counterparts. This underscores their growing influence in the industry as players and active contributors to its economy.

This rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. Leading brands are investing in female gamers through sponsorships and collaborations, while audiences are rallying behind their favorite creators, helping them amass millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms.

Whether through content creation, esports, or community engagement, these women are proving that gaming isn’t just for men, it’s a space for everyone.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, here’s a look at India’s top female gamers who are breaking barriers, building massive communities, and shaping the future of Indian gaming:

Payal Dhare

Hailing from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Payal Dhare, popularly known as PayalGaming, has risen to become one of India’s biggest gaming influencers.

With over 4.2 million YouTube subscribers and 3.9 million Instagram followers, she has built a fanbase that rivals some of the top male creators.

Payal started gaming casually but soon recognized her potential as both a gamer and a content creator. Today, her achievements speak for themselves.

In 2024, she made history as the first Indian female gamer to win an international award when she was named ‘Streamer of the Year’ at the Mobies Awards.

She was also part of a landmark roundtable discussion on gaming with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a trailblazer in the community, Payal continues to inspire aspiring female gamers across India.

Kaashvi Hiranandani

Kaashvi Hiranandani, popularly known as KaashPlays, took an unconventional path to gaming fame. A former finance professional in Singapore, she quit her job during the pandemic to pursue content creation full-time.

That gamble and her consistent efforts paid off, as today she is one of India’s most successful gaming influencers, with 1.8 million Instagram followers and 1.65 million YouTube subscribers.

Kaashvi is also expanding gaming content beyond live streams. She recently launched "Kaash We Match," a unique blind dating show that blends gaming with entertainment, proving that female creators are innovating within the space.

Krutika Ojha

Krutika Ojha, popularly known as KrutikaPlays, discovered her passion for gaming at a young age, playing WWE and Counter Strike 1.6 with her brother.

She first made a name for herself in the community as the only female contestant in PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, a major esports tournament in India. While her roots lie in competitive gaming, she has since transitioned into content creation, where her engaging personality and Battlegrounds Mobile India streams have helped her amass 8,65,000 YouTube subscribers.

Krutika continues to captivate audiences with her unique blend of gaming content, combining intense gameplay, entertaining challenges, and collaborative ventures. As a strong advocate for women in gaming, she has time and again proven that high-level gameplay is not just for men.

Saloni Kandalgaonkar

Saloni Kandalgaonkar, better known as Mili kya Mili, is a rising star in the gaming world but has already built a dedicated community. As a creator under S8UL Esports, her mix of humor and gaming content has attracted 210k Instagram followers and 322k YouTube subscribers.

Saloni’s captivating live streams spanning various games have helped her build a loyal fanbase that deeply appreciates her talent and avidly follows her every move.

Her journey is proof that the Indian gaming scene is embracing diverse voices and new talents, with more women stepping into the spotlight.

Monica Jeph

Jaipur-based Monica Jeph, also known as Sherlock, started gaming in 2019 and has since evolved into one of India’s most versatile streamers.

She plays multiple games, including Valorant, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Deceit, and Rocket League, making her a favorite among fans who enjoy a variety of content.

With a unique and engaging streaming style, she has made herself a beloved figure in the community.

Ankkita Chauhan

Ankkita Chauhan, aka AnkkitaC, has been in the gaming space longer than most. The Mumbai-based gamer has built a career as a content creator, streamer, and influencer.

What sets her apart is the personal bond she shares with her audience. Her family, especially her mother, are ardent supporters of her career, and her mother frequently appears in her videos, making her content even more relatable.

From Valorant to Grand Theft Auto V, Ankkita plays a mix of games and has cultivated a loyal following over the years, proving that consistency is key in the world of gaming.

With Women's Day as a moment to celebrate progress, these six gamers represent a new era where talent, creativity, and determination matter more than gender. As they continue to push boundaries, the future of Indian gaming, especially for female gamers, looks more inclusive than ever.