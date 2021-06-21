Which are the Esports titles that you should consider once you start betting?

Esports has millions of fans from all over the world and continue to become more popular every day. That's why even some of the biggest names in the iGaming industry provide their users with the chance to bet on them.



However, choosing the right eSport can be a problem, especially for someone who doesn't know anything about gaming. That's why we've decided to share several computer games that you may want to put to the test.

Dota 2

The first game on this list is a MOBA that is known for having the highest prize pools out of any eSports title. That's why once you read the Svenbet review, you will see that even one of the biggest names in the iGaming industry allows its users to place bets on it.

Dota 2 is a popular betting option because this is one of the games where customers always have something to bet on. Besides the top-tier events where professional gamers compete for millions of dollars, Dota 2 also has numerous tier-two tournaments. Consequently, you will always find something interesting that you can punt on.

Overwatch

Even though some people were skeptical about it, Overwatch turned out to be one of Blizzard's most successful games yet. That's why you shouldn't be surprised you can bet on this title once you check the Svenbet overview or the review of any other top-rated online bookie.

What's interesting about OW is that it has one major league that consists of the best teams in the world. Sadly, it doesn't have as many events as Dota 2.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Once you start betting, you will find several shooters, but CS GO is definitely the most popular one. Most old-school gamers are familiar with this game because it has been around for some time now. However, thanks to its high skill cap and dynamics, CS: GO continues to be one of the biggest eSports in the world, even though the competition is fierce.

Since the game is made by Valve (the same company behind Dota 2), there is always something interesting that you can bet on. This is one of the eSports with some of the most attractive live betting markets, so definitely check them out once you start playing.

StarCraft II

This is, without a doubt, the most complex game to master on this list, which makes it really interesting to watch. StarCraft II was released more than 10 years ago, but it continues to be one of the most popular RTS titles in the world. Thanks to the numerous tournaments, you can find this game on most gambling platforms, which means that you will have the chance to place a bet on it.