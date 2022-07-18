Esports: 7-year-old Vivone's team crowned BGMI Streamer Showdown Champions

After an intense 10 days of BGMI action in the Skyesports Streamers Showdown, Team VivOne have been crowned the champions. Aakarsh "VivOne" Chaudhary, the seven-year-old content creator, along with his teammates from Big Brother Esports, put up a dominant performance to take first place – and with it the lion's share of the prize pool.



The Skyesports Streamers Showdown happened from July 7 to 16 with 24 of the country's best content creators competing for the glory. With a prize pool of Rs. 15,00,000 and a 10-day format split into the Launch Party, League Stage, and the Grand Finals, the tournament was the greatest content creator showdown in the history of BGMI esports. The Skyesports Streamers Showdown was powered by India's top streaming platform, Rooter, and presented by semiconductor company, AMD.

VivOne, who is a part of GodLike and has over 400,000 YouTube subscribers, was all smiles after taking first place. His mother, Shikha Choudhary, was also extremely proud.

"I feel very good," his mother said in a post-event interview. "This is the kid who started gaming and started streaming at 5 years old and now he is 7 years old. Thanks to Skyesports who organized the Skyesports Streamers Showdown with a huge prize pool and the winner is VivOne's team. Just incredible!"

Skyesports Streamers Shodown BGMI - Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings of the Skyesports Streamers Showdown's Grand Finals.

Team VivOne: 292 points Team Spower: 273 points Team Blind Psycho: 257 points Team Vaadhiyar: 231 points Team Antaryami: 217 points Team Lolzzz: 210 points Team Anto: 200 points Team Crow: 160 points Team Guru gaming: 153 points Team Kaztro: 150 points Team Ghatak: 131 points Team Eagle Gaming: 129 points Team Natasha Gaming: 126 points Team Willy: 126 points Team Joker Ki Haveli: 106 points Team Rebel: 86 points

With the Skyesports Streamers Shodown wrapping up, all eyes will now shift to the Skyesports League 2022. After announcing that the Skyesports League will feature a huge prize pool of 8 figures (in Indian Rupees) and will be a LAN event, we are proud to officially confirm that the tournament will feature Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Stay tuned to Skyesports' YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter handles for more information in the coming weeks.



