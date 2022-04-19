ESports
Varanasi school becomes first in India to include Esports in syllabus
The Varanasi based Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools has become the first school in India to introduce esports as a part of their official curriculum. Esports is expected to be a added as an extracurricular activity in order to improve the overall performance and well-being of students.
"For nearly 50 years, Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools has strived to harness the limitless energy and creativity of children through a holistic education that encompasses academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and life skills. In today's tech-savvy world, it is critical to equip children with the ability and skills to cope with a rapidly changing world. The objective behind including E-sports in our extracurricular activities is to introduce healthy competition among students and help improve their overall performance and well-being," the director of Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools, Pooja Modak, said.
The Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools were also the first in the country to host a Minecraft Championships earlier this year in a bid to promote creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive digital environment.
The popularity of Esports has been on the rise since the past few years and it has only gotten a boost since the covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020. The upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou will also see esports as an official medal event.