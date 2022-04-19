Varanasi school becomes first in India to include Esports in syllabus

The Varanasi based Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools has become the first school in India to introduce esports as a part of their official curriculum. Esports is expected to be a added as an extracurricular activity in order to improve the overall performance and well-being of students.

"For nearly 50 years, Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools has strived to harness the limitless energy and creativity of children through a holistic education that encompasses academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and life skills. In today's tech-savvy world, it is critical to equip children with the ability and skills to cope with a rapidly changing world. The objective behind including E-sports in our extracurricular activities is to introduce healthy competition among students and help improve their overall performance and well-being," the director of Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools, Pooja Modak, said.

The Dalimss Sunbeam Group of Schools were also the first in the country to host a Minecraft Championships earlier this year in a bid to promote creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive digital environment.

The popularity of Esports has been on the rise since the past few years and it has only gotten a boost since the covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020. The upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou will also see esports as an official medal event.







