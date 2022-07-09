Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ESports
Valorant: Masters Copenhagen will require fans to have Silver 1 or higher rank
Connoisseurs of the world-renowned video game will not be permitted to enter the international event without the required ranking.
10th July marks the beginning of Valorant Masters set to kick off at Copenhagen, Denmark. The fans of the famous game have been eagerly waiting for the event, looking forward to cheer on their favourite gamers.
However, a recent update might have hindered many fans' ability to enter the tournament. The reason? They will have to show a ranking of Silver 1 or higher at the entrance in order to enter the arena.
Many fans have broken out in a frenzy, uncertain of their chances to attend the event, despite already having bought the tickets! They are now looking for partners or seeking help from other Valorant enthusiasts to pull them out of the situation.
