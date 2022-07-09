CWG Begin In
Valorant: Masters Copenhagen will require fans to have Silver 1 or higher rank

Connoisseurs of the world-renowned video game will not be permitted to enter the international event without the required ranking.

Valorant: Masters Copenhagen will require fans to have Silver 1 or higher rank
X

Valorant Masters Copenhagen (Source: Twitter/ The Valorant Times)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 9 July 2022 3:48 PM GMT

10th July marks the beginning of Valorant Masters set to kick off at Copenhagen, Denmark. The fans of the famous game have been eagerly waiting for the event, looking forward to cheer on their favourite gamers.

However, a recent update might have hindered many fans' ability to enter the tournament. The reason? They will have to show a ranking of Silver 1 or higher at the entrance in order to enter the arena.

Many fans have broken out in a frenzy, uncertain of their chances to attend the event, despite already having bought the tickets! They are now looking for partners or seeking help from other Valorant enthusiasts to pull them out of the situation.


