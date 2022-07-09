Valorant: Masters Copenhagen will require fans to have Silver 1 or higher rank

10th July marks the beginning of Valorant Masters set to kick off at Copenhagen, Denmark. The fans of the famous game have been eagerly waiting for the event, looking forward to cheer on their favourite gamers.

JUST IN: Fans attending Masters Copenhagen must be Silver 1 or higher to enter the premises.



Riot said "Have your VALORANT rank pulled up and ready on your phone when you arrive to the venue." pic.twitter.com/sQNpnKEZVj — The Valorant Times (@TheValTimes) July 8, 2022

However, a recent update might have hindered many fans' ability to enter the tournament. The reason? They will have to show a ranking of Silver 1 or higher at the entrance in order to enter the arena.



Many fans have broken out in a frenzy, uncertain of their chances to attend the event, despite already having bought the tickets! They are now looking for partners or seeking help from other Valorant enthusiasts to pull them out of the situation.

Someone pls help me I have spent 1k to get to this event im curently iron 2 pls someone can boost me🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😨😨😨😰😰😰😰😥😥😥😥😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😨😨😨😨😱😱😱😱😱😱😱✌️ — robloxEnjoyer (@anais0sem_) July 9, 2022







