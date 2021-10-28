Trinity Gaming set to create influencer marketing roadmap for talents of Blind Esports

Trinity Gaming—India's top gaming talent management company, has strengthened its influencer's management portfolio by signing Blind Esports, which are known to have the best esports rosters and content creators on board in the southern part of the country.



With an aim to provide best talent management services to the dynamic professional players of the team, the partnership will create opportunities to connect them with brands and support them in monetising their craft.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Trinity Gaming, said: "We have always strived to provide best of services to our content creators and helped them financially to stabilise their career in gaming. We are extremely delighted to have professional players of Blind Esports on board as it will open more opportunities not only for the esports team but also for Trinity Gaming as we will be able to explore deeper bonds in the southern part of India as an agency."

Blind Esports have emerged champions in some of the biggest esports tournaments including BGMI titles in Thug Invitational, Nimo TV Cup, KPL Season 3 and were the finalists in PMCO Fall Split 2019 and, Free Fire titles in FFCO 2021 and Booyah Summer League 2021. The team also finished fourth in the India Cup Open in Call of Duty Mobile.

Trinity Gaming will help Blind Esports creators to not only grow but also provide them with graphic assistance, PR, educate them about social media presence, outreach and engagement and how to benefit from all such activities both monetarily as well as establishing themselves in the gaming industry. The agency will also educate the talents to develop best content for audiences, facilitate brand deals for the influencers, and get notable attention for both brand and influencers.

"We have always been aiming to partner with an esports talent management sector to provide better opportunities to our players and we are delighted that Trinity Gaming would be helping us in carrying forward that vision for our team. We aim to create a national footprint for ourselves and our players and creators," said the owner of Blind Esports Arjun Suresh, who is popularly known as 'Blind Satan'.

Founded in 2019, Trinity Gaming has channelised the passion for gaming among millennial gamers and has transformed it into a viable career option for many. Currently, Trinity Gaming manage more than 250 top content creators in India, who specialise as entertainers and influencers for the gaming ecosystem, like Dynamo, Shreeman Legend, Antaryami, Jonathan and Alpha Clasher. Committed to bringing professionalism to the ecosystem, the company has been one of the first movers and enablers in the sector and proudly serving some of India's largest channels and brands and they are also the official gaming partner of Facebook and responsible for the Facebook Gaming Partner Program in the Indian Region.