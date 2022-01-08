Esports: Top Indian teams seal WEC Global Final berth

After some nail-biting and thrilling moments, the Indian leg of the grand finale of the inaugural edition of South East Asia's tri-nation esports tournament, World Esports Cup (WEC '21) came to a fitting end as top teams, Arrow Esports, Chemin Esports, Total Gaming and Orangutan Elite secured the Global Finals berth and are all set to clash against the best teams from Pakistan and Nepal. The championship which went live on November 25, 2021, is in its last leg with the grand finale of the mega event starting from January 10-14, 2022.



In the India finals, which saw high-voltage competition between India's top esports teams as Arrow Esports, Chemin Esports, Total Gaming, and Orangutan Elite managed to make the final cut and earn themselves an opportunity to represent the country at the global stage. Team SoloMid (TSM FTX), Blackflag Army, Aura Gaming, Stone Crushers, Desi gamers, TG Tycoon, Helping Gamers, and UG Empire who posted a strong competition and despite impressing everyone couldn't manage to secure a place for the final showdown. Action from India finals received massive response among the fans as two-day live streaming saw record-breaking one million-plus views--6 lakh on the first day while 4 lakh on second.

"We've got some of the most recognized free fire teams from across India, Pakistan, and Nepal through the tournament and it's heartening to see that the best and the most skilled ones will be taking on each other. With Indian and Pakistan clashes along with the teams from Nepal on the card, we promise an edge-of-the-seat thriller as you watch the global finals. I congratulate each team who made it to the grand finale and I wish each of them the best of luck for the final showdown. I personally look forward to the epic clash of India vs Pakistan in this last leg," said Mr. Vishwalok Nath, Director, World Esports Cup.

The Teams representing Pakistan and Nepal who will be clashing with the Indian heroes are for the title of WEC'21 are:

Team Pakistan – Team Hotshot, The Guardians, Five mutants and Legend Style ES

Team Nepal – 2b Gamer, Tonde Gamer, Dada Gang and KM Brotherhood

Team Arrow Esports, with players like Afzal Khalid, Roshan Singh, Sanchayan Das, Abdullah Khalid, Divyanshu Singh and Prableen Singh in their team, topped the India Finals with the most points, 158, (Rank point – 93 and Kill point – 65). Team Chemin Esports, comprising top gamers like Swastik Madhukar, Anil Vadher, Prakash Vaghela, Jogesh Pandey and Anand Madhukar, secured the second position with 154 points (Rank point – 91 and Kill point – 63). Ajay Sharma-led five-member Team Total Gaming, comprising gamers like Hora Vetkumar, Narai Yadav, Daksh Garg, and Rohit Sarraf (sub) grabbed the third position with 122 points (Rank point – 64 and Kill point – 58). Team Orangutan Elite, with Dev Kumar, Rohit Sahu, Lokesh Karakoti, Aditya Singh, and Ajay Saini in their roaster, joined the top three in the fourth position with 113 points (Rank point – 67 and Kill point – 46).



