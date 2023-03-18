All-female CS:GO outfits Top-G and Purr-ple set to lock horns at the National Esports Championships 2023

Enhancing the excitement of the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023, the country’s two leading teams Top-G and Purr-ple, are set to create history by becoming the first all-female CS:GO teams from India to compete for a place at the global finals of the World Esports Championships (WEC) when they go head to head against each other today (Saturday, March 18).



The ongoing NESC 2023 organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) will be selecting the Indian contingent for the upcoming 15th WEC in Iasi, Romania, and is witnessing the participation of 275 athletes across four different titles – CS:GO, DOTA 2, Tekken7, and eFootball 2023.

Team Top-G is led by team captain Swayambika Sachar (Sway) and comprises Nidhi Salekar (Stormyyy), Priyanka Choudhary (ALEXAA), Dilraj Kaur Matharu (COCO), and well-renowned gamer Shagufta Iqbal (xyaa). The roster’s high-quality gameplay, tactics, and attacking proficiency have made them an all-round efficient unit that performs at the highest level.

Speaking on the historic matchup, the team captain of Top-G, Swayambika ‘Sway’ Sachar said, “I am really grateful that ESFI has given us this wonderful opportunity to compete on such a notable platform and I hope that our team can make the most of it. Our team has spent countless hours of practicing and strategizing for this matchup and we will portray that through our performance by putting up a tough fight. We not only want to create history by becoming first female CS:GO team from India to participate at the World Esports Championships but also inspire other women to pursue their passion in gaming by making it a serious career option. I am confident that the team will give it their all to prevail in tomorrow’s contest.”

Their opponents, team Purr-ple consists of skipper Mansi Rajesh Sottany (MatkA QueeN), Uzma Zaki (Meowkasa), Mrinal Baranwal (Jollies10), Pragnya Spruha (P1Xie), Avantika Pal (Avantiee) and Manpreet Kaur (MkS). The squad is known for its smart strategies, dazzling performances and supreme technical skills.

“We are thrilled to participate in the national qualifiers to compete in a title that we have been playing for so many years. India’s Esports industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with the rise of female gamers and I am proud of belonging to the community that is significantly contributing to the growth of the sector. My teammates are well prepared for the match tomorrow and I have full faith in them to utilize their expertise to lead the team to glory. I would like to thank ESFI for presenting us with this platform to showcase our talent in front of the country,” said Mansi ‘MatkA QueeN’ Sottany, team captain of Purr-ple.

The winner of this high-intensity clash will be competing in a friendly match against another female CS:GO team from a different country in order to confirm their place at the WEC 2023.

Expressing her feelings, the team member of team Purr-ple Manpreet ‘MkS’ Kaur said, “I am honored to be a part of Team India in this championship. The opportunity of potentially representing my country on a global platform is a dream come true and I am ready to give my all to bring home the victory. With women empowerment being on the rise in Indian Esports, these qualifiers are a chance to inspire every aspiring female gamer in the country.”

The 15th World Esports Championship 2023 will have a whopping prize pool of $500,000 (INR 4.12 crore) and is set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date with at least 130 countries participating in it. The global finals of the prestigious tournament will take place from August 24 – September 4, 2023.