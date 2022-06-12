Esports: Team Soul crowned BMPS Season 1 Champions

The fan-favourite Team Soul clinched the inaugural Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 title earlier today. Led by Sahil Jakar aka Omega, Team Soul notched up a total of 335 points with 5 chicken dinners in the Grand Finals. to be crowned the champions.

Team Orange Rock (OR) Esports was a distant second with 250 points in the 24 matches, while Team Enigma Gaming rounded off the podium with 228 points. Global Esports missed out on the top three by a whisker as they finished with 227 points, closely followed by dark horses FS Esports at fifth with 223 points.





Team Soul dominated the finals right from the first day when they bagged two chicken dinners to go to the top of the table. They remained on the pole position throughout the four days and were assured of the title with one match to spare.

With victory already ensured, Soul substituted in veterans Mortal and Viper for the final match and went on to bag a 13-kill chicken dinner in the final match of BMPS Season 1.

Harsh Paudwal aka Soul Goblin was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. Goblin was named Player of the Day for three consecutive days in the final and finished with a total of 71 finishes in 24 matches.

Enigma Eggy was a distant second with 50 finishes, while Soul Akshat, OR Aditya and INS JokerOG followed with 40, 33 and 37 respectively.