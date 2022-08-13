ESports: Team Soul finishes 11th in PMWI, Vampire Esports become champions

Team Soul from India wins their last game in PUBG Mobile World Invitational to finish a credible 11th with a total of 102 points in 18 games.

Soul started with Day 1 with a finish outside the top 10 and 28 points.

On Day 2, Soul started poorly again but performed well in the last two games. Although this didn't help their cause. Soul won 27 points on Day 2 and dropped off to 15th behind 52 Sports from Pakistan.

Soul came in their element on the final day. With no chance at a Top 5 finish, Soul gave it all and collected 57 points in six games. They recorded their only chicken dinner in the last game defeating Back2Back and finishing 11th.



Team Soul finishes 11th out of 18 teams.

Vampire Esports from Singapore has crowned champions who were challenged by the home team Falcons. While Stalwart Esports took the third position. The award for podium positions- 1st - $500,000, 2nd - $300,000, 3rd - $160,000.





In the individual section, Action was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Hector from Team Soul took the eagle eye award.









The tournament was played between 18 teams from across the globe and they battled across three maps in 18 matches to fight for the prize money.

Team Soul was represented by Goblin, Omega, Hector.



