Esports: Godlike picks Skylightz Saumraj as sixth player for PMGC

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) champions, Skylightz Gaming, have loaned out their in-game leader (IGL) Saumraj and team analyst Ocean Sharma to Godlike Esports for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC).



This development comes just a day after it was confirmed that Skylightz has lost their PMGC slot to Godlike due to incomplete documentation. It is understood that two of their players - Pukar and Gamblaboy, did not have valid passports to travel to Dubai for PMGC.

As per the protocols, a team competing in PMGC is expected to have a six-man squad. While Godlike has a settled first-four with Clutchgod as the IGL, Neyooooo as the entry fragger, Jonathan as the freeman and Zgod as the supporter, they are expected to play their coach Ghatak and Saumraj as the final two men in their squad, if necessary.





While Ghatak has been with the team since the very beginning, Saumraj has been picked after he finished as the third-best player in the BGIS with a whopping 38 finishes.

On the other hand, Ocean Sharma is one of the most sought analysts and casters in BGMI. He joined Skylightz Gaming as an analyst and content creator in October 2021 and played a big role in the team lifting the first-ever BGIS title.