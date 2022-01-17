Esports: Skylightz Gaming wins the first-ever BGIS; qualifies for PMGC

Skylightz Gaming became the first team to win the BattleGrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) after they went past team TSM by just three points in a closely contested final by 16 teams.



This win also helps them bag the invited slot at the Pubg Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) Grand Finals and become the first Indian team to compete in a global PUBG tournament in more than two years.





Going into the BGIS, Skylightz were the dark horses. No one expected them to clinch the title in the presence of what seemed to be far more superior teams in the form of GodL, TSM and others. But, they had other ideas.

They first surprised everyone by finishing in the second spot at the BGIS semifinal and then followed it up with a consistent run in the grand finals. Represented by Saumraj, Pukar, Gamlaboy and Destro, Skylightz finished with 273 points in total with three chicken dinners in the final.

The BGIS Finals was a hard-fought event and a total of four teams - Skylightz, TSM, Team XO and GodL, were in contention to clinch it before the final match started.





While Skylightz walked away with the title, GodL's Neyoooo was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Other Awards:

Runner's up - TSM

2nd Runners's up - Team XO

Lone Ranger - Skylightz Saumraj

Rampage freak - Skylightz Saumraj

Most kills by a squad - GodL

The Reedeemer - GodL



