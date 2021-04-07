Skyesports announces the AMD Ryzen Skyesports League 2021 powered by WD Black

After a successful first edition of the Skyesports League, which was broadcasted across seven languages and amassed over 3.7 Million viewers, we are proud to announce that the league is returning in 2021.



The Skyesports League 2021 features a city-based model where eight teams will battle in Valorant for a share of the Rs. 15,00,000 prize pool — the biggest for Valorant esports in South Asia to date. Skyesports has continued its association with AMD Ryzen™ and WD Black, who are presenting and powering the tournament respectively. GOGAME has joined as the platform partner & ACT Broadband has joined as connectivity partner.

The Skyesports League 2021 continues to have teams from eight prominent cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and defending champions Hyderabad. Each city was represented by a team owner who participated in the player auction on March 31 to select their roster.

Team owners bid for players/gamers from a pool of registered players and influencers in the auction. Each team players' roster consists of 4 players and one content creator. Each team can have up to 10 players in order to complete their team slot. The league promises to have the most popular and influential gamers in India displaying their skills in Riot's popular FPS.







The franchise owners for the Skyesports League 2021 are:

