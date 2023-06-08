S8UL to represent India at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

Emerging victorious in the coveted Indian qualifiers, S8UL, the country's premier Esports organization, delivered remarkable performances against renowned Esports outfits and secured their coveted spot in the global finals of the Pokemon UNITE World Championships 2023.



Led by skipper Manmohan Singh (S8UL AllMight), alongside Deep Patel (S8UL • Snowyy), Rudra Narayan Nayak (S8UL • Rex), Adnan Badshah (S8UL.Badshah), and Rahul Lavhate (S8UL • Kyurem), the team exhibited dominant gameplay throughout the tournament, ultimately claiming the prize money of $15,000.



Now poised to compete on the grand stage, S8UL will face off against the world's most formidable teams at the Pokemon UNITE World Championships, slated to take place in Yokohama, Japan. This highly anticipated tournament boasts an impressive prize pool of USD 500,000.



S8UL's journey to victory is a testament to their unparalleled teamwork, supreme ability, and unwavering spirit. The five-man roster showcased their dominance by defeating Gods Reign in the semifinals with a close score of 2-1. They continued their remarkable run, triumphing over FS Esports in the grand final with a commanding 2-0 victory.



Commenting on the team's achievement, team captain Manmohan Singh, also known as S8UL AllMight, expressed his honor in representing India at the World Championships and showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of their team on the global stage.

Through tireless analysis of tactics, formulation of new strategies, and pushing the boundaries of their gameplay, they capitalized on the opportunity to dominate the best teams from India.

“S8UL carries the hopes of the nation on its shoulders and strives to make the gaming community proud. Japan, here we come!” stated Manmohan Singh.

The Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023 will feature a total of 32 teams from around the world, with the winning team securing $100,000 in prize money. S8UL is determined to bring their A-game to the grand stage and become the first Indian team to win this prestigious tournament.