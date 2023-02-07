S8UL and Global Esports announce strategic partnership to bolster Valorant in India

S8UL and Global Esports, two of India's largest and most influential gaming organizations, today announced a strategic partnership, aimed at developing the Valorant Ecosystem in India, pooling together their PC Gaming, Esports and content expertise. This is a reiteration of the commitment both organizations have towards the community & the collaboration which has been a part of the Indian Gaming & Esports industry from its very inception.



As this strategic alliance marks S8UL's entry into Valorant, it will leverage the strengths of both organizations and hopefully create opportunities for the budding Valorant players, especially as the Indian Gaming Industry has now become less dominated by a single title, and different titles are starting to make their presence felt in the country. While Global Esports has already secured a partnered seat at this prestigious International League, together, S8UL & GE aims to increase VALORANT's footprint in India.

S8UL is India's leading esports organization that has an unparalleled legacy with multiple championships in the competitive esports titles. Recently, S8UL was also awarded the "Content Group of the Year" at the globally coveted "Esports Awards 2022" winning against global sensations from the industry including the likes of 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, OTK, G4TV, Tribo Gaules etc.

"With what GE has already achieved in PC Gaming combined with what we have done in Mobile Gaming & Gaming Content between 8bit, Soul & S8UL, this collab makes us quite a force in the industry. With this, our shared aim is to scale new heights, especially for Valorant in India, which includes expanding possibilities for our players and bringing our teams and content under one umbrella. S8UL family has the largest fan following in the entire region, our goal is to put India on the world map and make it the hub for everything Gaming & Esports" said Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, Co-Founder, S8UL

Global Esports is India's longest standing Esports Organization that owns successful rosters in vastly popular titles and have won several championships in PC & Mobile games over the years. Global Esports is also the only South Asian team selected for the prestigious International VALORANT franchise league which will commence on 13th February 2023 with their opening event VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Dr. Rushindra Sinha, CEO, Global Esports said "We are thrilled to be joining forces with S8UL, to create even more unexpected connections, and give our audiences authentic and memorable esports experiences like never before. This partnership will help us achieve our shared vision of creating a thriving and supportive gaming community in India."

As S8UL and Global Esports continue to grow as two of India's leading Esports organizations - they will continue exploring more avenues of working on growing this partnership, to the benefit not just of the two organizations, but of the esports & gaming industry in general.