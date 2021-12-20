Esports platform Rooter signs Yuzvendra Chahal as content creator

A game streaming and esports based platform, Rooter Sports, have has signed Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as a content creator for its platform. This means that the cricketer will be now seen streaming mobile games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire on the platform.

The 31-year-old leg spinner is said to be an ardent gaming lover and has been seen playing with the likes of SouL Mortal, Scoutop and others live on their YouTube Streams.

"I started playing online games like Call of Duty during the lockdown and since then, have been addicted to first-person shooter games. Being on board with them will allow me to engage with the country's talented gamers and connect with my fans," Chahal was quoted as saying.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been enduring a tough time in recent times on the cricket field and was dropped from the Indian squad, which had a horror run at the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He has also been released by his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

As a cricketer, Chahal has played more than 100 matches for India taking a total of 97 ODI and 64 T20I wickets. In the IPL, the Haryana-lad has snapped up 139 wickets in 114 matches with a brilliant economy rate of 7.59.











