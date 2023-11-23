Riot Games to host 'Convergence', its first ever international VALORANT esports tournament in India

Riot Games today announced plans to host Convergence, its first ever international VALORANT esports tournament in India in partnership with The Esports Club (https://theesports.club/). The tournament is scheduled to take place between 14th to 17th December, 2023 at the Manpho Convention Center in Bangalore.

“Convergence is us at Riot saying thanks to our amazing fans in India, who have supported us since the launch of VALORANT in 2020. We have also since grown the India team to deliver such hyperlocal experiences to our players here. With Convergence, Indian fans will finally get to see some of their favorite VALORANT athletes perform in person and also interact with them off-stage. It will be a perfect ending to the 2023 VCT season and we are just getting started here in India for such international events.” said Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, India & South Asia, Riot Games.

Convergence represents Riot’s first international VALORANT esports event in India, showcasing its commitment to the growing gaming culture in the country. The tournament will bring together some of the top VALORANT teams from around the world, such as Global Esports , FUT , Furia , Vitality , and GenG , to compete on the same stage in India. The aforementioned teams play in Riot's VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) in Asia, Europe and Americas, representing the pinnacle of professional VALORANT esports. They are set to compete against each other in the main event, commencing on December 14.

“We are excited to partner with Riot Games to introduce their first ever international VALORANT tournament to the gaming community in India. This event will not only enhance the esports experiences in the country but also elevate India's presence on the global gaming stage.” said Vamsi Krishna, Founder and Managing Director, The Esports Club.



VALORANT is a competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. It is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play.

Riot Games has been actively engaged in fostering community engagement and enhancing the player experience with multiple initiatives over the past year. Recently, Riot Games celebrated the one-year anniversary of VALORANT’s first ever Indian agent Harbor by conducting a beach clean-up with the Indian gaming community, and also commemorated the third anniversary of VALORANT in India with BHARAT VALORANT celebrations.

To know more about CONVERGENCE, check out our dedicated esports social channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube