Revenant Esports to represent India at the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League Finals

Revenant Esports, one of the country's leading Esports organizations have become the second Indian team at the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The team put up a dominant performance in the final day of the India Qualifier to earn a slot at the offline event.

The Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions India Qualifier, hosted by Skyesports, one of the leading esports tournament organizers in South Asia, took place from Jan. 8 to Feb. 9 with $8,500 on the line.

Revenant will now fly down to Malaysia alongside Marcos Gaming to compete in the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League Finals on March 18 and 19. They will be up against the best teams from East Asia and Southeast Asia. The winner of the tournament will walk home with $30,000.

“We were one of the first Indian organizations to recognize the potential of Pokemon UNITE in the country and invested in it” said Revenant Esports’ Founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia.

“After representing India last year in the World Championship, I am proud of our boys for qualifying for the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League LAN Final in Malaysia despite faltering in the group stage. We are super pumped to have been able to represent our country twice in the same title and we are highly committed to invest in Pokémon UNITE in the future as well”

Revenant’s run in the Indian Qualifier is one for the history books. The team, considered to be one of the best in the region, had a terrible start to the competition with three back-to-back losses to finish in last place in the Group Stage.

They made a tremendous comeback in the Playoffs, though, and won elimination matches against Gods Reign, True Rippers, and S8UL Esports to advance to the Grand Final.

In the Grand Final, they were up against the formidable Marcos Esports. However, the team continued its dream run in the playoffs to take them down 2-1 in an intense best-of-three series and become the champions of India.

“We had a really rocky start to the India qualifier and lost some crucial matches to finish in last at the group stage,” said Revenant Esports’ Pokémon UNITE team captain Jeet 'Swifty' Kundra.

“Luckily, the tournament’s format allowed us to compete in the Playoffs as well. We returned to the drawing board, worked really hard, analyzed our mistakes, and completed a dream comeback. It feels really great to become the Indian champions again and we look forward to representing the country in Kuala Lumpur.”

Revenant Esports was awarded $5,000 for their victory in the India Qualifier while Marcos Gaming received $2,500. Third-placed S8UL Esports pocketed $1,500.