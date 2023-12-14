Revenant Esports joins forces with ViewSonic as Official Monitor Partner

Revenant Esports, one of India’s most decorated esports organizations, has unveiled its strategic collaboration with ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, as its official Monitor Partner.

As a pioneering force in Indian esports, Revenant Esports has continuously set benchmarks in the gaming industry through its successful method of identifying and nurturing talent from the grassroots and turning them into global stars. Over the past two years, Revenant has represented India in international tournaments on more than seven occasions across different esports titles – the most out of any esports organization in the country.

Furthermore, ViewSonic monitors are the front runners in transforming the gaming industry by providing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled visual experiences. With high refresh rates, low input lag, and stunning resolutions, ViewSonic monitors offer gamers a competitive edge, improving their overall gaming performance. Incorporating advanced features such as FreeSync and G-Sync, motion blur, image ghosting and strobe crosstalk further eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, ensuring a smoother, seamless and more immersive gaming experience. Additionally, with certifications including BlurBuster and BlurBuster 2.0, the brand aims to cater to the demands of its customers, from beginners to professionals. The monitors have become a staple for esports events, showcasing their reliability and quality on a global stage.

The collaboration with ViewSonic further solidifies Revenant Esports’ commitment to providing its players with top-tier equipment and technology, enhancing their performance and enabling them to reach new heights in their gaming careers.

Mr Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales & Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, We are very excited to announce our strategic partnership with Revenant Esports, a partnership that marks a significant milestone in our commitment to uplifting the gaming community in India. At ViewSonic, we believe in the power of innovation and cutting-edge technology to redefine the gaming experience. Through this collaboration, we aim to seamlessly integrate our best-in-class displays and solutions, providing gamers with an unparalleled visual journey. Together, we are not just elevating the gaming experience but also fostering a community that thrives on providing a platform to gamers across categories - beginners to professionals. ViewSonic is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, dedicated to empowering gamers with the tools they need to reach new heights in their virtual adventures."

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Jagasia, the Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports said, “We are thrilled to join forces with ViewSonic, a brand renowned globally for its innovation and quality in visual solutions. As the leading esports organization in India, this partnership signifies our mutual dedication to nurturing and elevating the growth of the esports community in the country. At Revenant, we closely believe and align ourselves with the brand we are collaborating with and ViewSonic’s top-notch monitors will undoubtedly enhance our players’ gaming experiences.”

Sana Saiyyada, Director of Maverik Metacast Pvt. Ltd. added, “Maverik is excited to bring together gaming giants Revenant and ViewSonic for an unparalleled gaming experience for India's top-tier teams. Our mission at Maverik goes beyond talent provision; we're committed to holistic campaign solutions, strategically addressing our partners' business objectives through influencer marketing. This collaboration signifies a significant step in elevating the gaming landscape and leaving lasting impressions on gamers and enthusiasts alike.”

ViewSonic will receive a strategic sleeve placement in the esports jersey of Revenant Esports across all of its rosters. Furthermore, the two brands will be collaborating to co-create exclusive and exciting content for the community.

Additionally, through Revenant Esports, ViewSonic will be able to further its dedication to fostering the growth of esports in India. With a rich legacy of providing cutting-edge visual solutions worldwide, ViewSonic will be able to empower Revenant Esports’ athletes with the best-performing gaming monitors optimized for esports giving them a crucial edge over the competition.