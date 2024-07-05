Revenant Esports champions of Omen Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2

Revenant Esports emerged victorious in the LAN playoffs of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia Split 2, securing their spot at the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Ascension: Pacific.

Organized by NODWIN Gaming, the leading South Asian gaming and esports company, in collaboration with Riot Games, the tournament’s playoffs witnessed fierce competition amongst Revenant Esports, Velocity Gaming, True Rippers, and Orangutan at the NODWIN Gaming Arena in Chattarpur.

﻿Dominant display



Revenant Esports, featuring India's top VALORANT players including in-game leader (IGL) Jayanth Ramesh (skillZ), Ganesh Gangadhar (SkRossi), Kasif Sayyed (Paradox), Prish Valvani (Tricky) alongside Kazakhstan's Dastan Zhumagali (dos9) and Sultan Akbay (sultan), remained unbeaten throughout Split 2.

After winning three straight games in the league stage, the team sustained their momentum in the LAN playoffs.



They defeated Orangutan 2-0 in the upper bracket semi-finals, followed by a 2-1 win over True Rippers in the upper bracket final.

In the grand finale, Revenant Esports secured another decisive victory over True Rippers with a commanding 3-0 win.

The LAN playoffs were contested in a double elimination bracket, with all matches played in a best-of-three format, except the lower bracket final and grand finale, which were best-of-five.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the victory, Ganesh Gangadhar aka SkRossi of Revenant Esports stated, “Winning the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia Split 2 is an incredible milestone for us at Revenant Esports. We faced numerous hurdles in Split 1, but those results only made us stronger and more determined."

"Personally, returning to the South Asia circuit after competing internationally was a rollercoaster journey, but I have always believed in the potential of our region," he continued.

"This win reinforces that belief and motivates us to aim even higher. A huge shoutout to all our fans for their constant support. We promise to keep pushing our limits and make you proud at VCT Ascension,” he added.



“Congratulations to Revenant Esports for demonstrating their prowess against the top teams in the region. The invaluable support from our partners and the overwhelming response from fans has made this event truly unforgettable,” said Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and CEO of NODWIN Gaming.



﻿Increasing fan support



The dual split format of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2024, initiated earlier this year by NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games, has been instrumental in showcasing the skills of South Asian teams and players.

The tournament saw an impressive online viewership of 8 million across Split 1 and 2, recording a total footfall of 30,000.

As the sole Indian representative, Revenant Esports will compete against nine other leading teams from the continent at the VCT Ascension: Pacific which is set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, this September. The winner will secure a coveted spot in the Pacific League 2025.

