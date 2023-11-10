Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finals descends into New Delhi with BGMI and WCC esports action

The Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 India Finals is here for a stunning display of gaming action in the largest mobile esports competition in the world. Taking place with the Online Finals on Nov. 10 and 14 leading up to the anticipated LAN Finale in front of a live audience in New Delhi on Nov. 18, the tournament is set to feature two of the country’s favorite esports titles – Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and World Cricket Championship (WCC).

The Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finals for BGMI will feature 16 of the country’s top squads competing for the bragging rights. Adding to the stakes, the reigning F1 world champions will offer the winners a unique Red Bull Racing experience. The 16 teams are as follows:

Team Soul

Team GodLike

Team XSpark

Orangutan

Gladiators Esports

Medal Esports

Gods Reign

Big Brother Esports

Global Esports

Revenant Esports

Enigma Gaming

Loose Ends

Celsius Esports

Team Tactical

Aslaaa Esports

Team Infinity

They will compete in the Online Finals on Nov. 10 and 14 followed by the LAN Finale on Nov. 18 at the DLF Avenue in Saket. The electrifying esports event in New Delhi will be open to a live audience, with tickets going on sale soon.

Adding to the glamor, the on-ground esports tournament will feature the top World Cricket Championship (WCC) players vying for the trophy. Additionally, the winner will get a unique Rajasthan Royals experience.

All matches will be live-streamed on Rooter, which is the official streaming platform for the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6.

Red Bull M.E.O. is the largest mobile esports competition in the world. In India, Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 features competitions across two gaming titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India and World Cricket Championship. Online qualifiers were conducted in September and October across the two titles. Winners of the qualifiers progressed to the playoffs, and winners of the playoffs progressed to the national finals.

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 India Finals will take place across online and LAN events. Online lobbies will be conducted in BGMI on 10th and 14th November, followed by a LAN event in New Delhi on 18th November. The finals of WCC will take place in the LAN event on 18th November.

The winners of the BGMI competition will win a Red Bull Racing experience. The winner of the WCC competition will earn a Rajasthan Royals experience.