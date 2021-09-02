Esports: PUBG New State opens pre-registrations in India

Krafton has opened pre-registrations for the latest edition of one of the world's most favourite games, PUBG. The new edition called PUBG New State is open for all avid players from India using Android and iOS platforms.

All the latest released of PUBG have come after the government opted to ban the game entirely last year. The gaming fraternity in India and especially PUBG players were left with an uncertain future but the release of new editions of the game have brought new hope. Krafton has ensured that their large user base in India has adequate platform to continue playing PUBG.



Psst... still haven't heard the news? 👀

Pre-registration and social media channels are now open for India! 🇮🇳

Head over to the links below and show your excitement!



Pre-register here: https://t.co/UN0rjLH4k5

Facebook: https://t.co/FWUOdZy2gl

Instagram: https://t.co/2YeAEkm1Tt pic.twitter.com/R2rZsebWmn — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) September 2, 2021

The Executive Producer of New State, Minkyu Park stated, "Knowing that PUBG IP from KRAFTON is enjoying countrywide popularity in India and our Indian fans have high interest in the launch of PUBG: NEW STATE in India, we at PUBG STUDIOS are doing our best to offer a battle royale experience only we can deliver based on the stable service for our Indian fans."



Battlegrounds India was Kraftons first comeback in India and the game has more than 55 million downloads on the PlayStore and Appstore. It remains to be seen how PUBG New State does on the public platform and it has already shown signs of doing well in Vietnam and China with several million pre registrations coming in.





PUBG: New State iOS pre-registration link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pubg-new-state/id1542727626

PUBG: New State Play Store pre-registeration link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.newstate&hl=en_IN&gl=U