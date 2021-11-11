Esports: PUBG New State released for iOS and Android users

After a long wait for all ardent gamers, PUBG New State is set to be released on Thursday (11 November) amidst much fanfare and anticipation. The reported 5 crore pre-registered users will have automatic downloads triggered on their phones as soon as the game becomes available on the Android and Iphone app stores.

It all begins tomorrow! Check out our final rendition of the D-Day series as we introduce the game's Survivor Pass system.#pubgnewstate #dday #launchday pic.twitter.com/kxvF4lsdtB — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 10, 2021

This game will be of special significance in India because of the official PUBG ban mandated by the government last year. Since then, KRAFTON has come out with BattleGrounds India as an alternative to PUBG. New State however has been in the making for over a year now and has constantly been emphasised on as a futuristic game set in 2051 with attractive gameplay.

This makes it an enticing option which will definitely attract PUBG lovers across the country. The game size is a total of 1.71GB and will have completely new settings and weapons available to play with.

As of this morning, the game encountered certain serve issues. KRAFTON released a statement saying "Hello Survivors! Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience. Please refer to the official website for more details,". Regardless, it seems as though the game will be available to play in the afternoon today.



