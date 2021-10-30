PUBG New State: Details, Requirements, Features and more

Another PUBG game that has been highly awaited is all set to release within the next two weeks. PUBG New State is set take the Indian gaming market by storm as the latest edition to be released in India.

Release Date

The release date for PUBG New State is November 11. This comes just 9 months after Krafton had announced the release of the game and all the details about it. It was previously unclear whether India would be able to download the game at the same time as other countries. However, it is now been stated that around 200 countries will recieve the game at the same to download and India will be one of the,

Requirements

The new edition of the game is almost the same as its predecessors with requirements for IoS and Android remaining the same. Any Android phone with 2 GB RAM and 64-bit processor will be able to accommodate the game. Another key requirement of Android phones is the presence of Android 6.0 which shall be another requisite for the smooth functioning of the game. For iPhone users, the requirement will be of iOS 13 and upwards or any phone that is higher than iPhone 6.



Other details are fairly familiar with there being no payment necessary to download the app. The in game updates for PUBG New State will also have the usual Royale Pass and other add ons such as costumes or moves. However there is no payment needed to access specific playing features of the game.