Special edition of PUBG to be made for Asian Games 2022

For the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, there are a total of 8 Esports which have been selected as part of medal events. Among them is none other than the famous game PUBG Mobile. As part of the preparation for Asian Games 2022, PUBG makers have announced a specific creation of an Asian Games edition of the video game.

Krafton will be the company that develops the game set to be played in September 2022.



As part of the press release, Krafton developers were quoted saying "I'm glad that PUBG Mobile is selected as the official medal event at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, which will be an opportunity for people from all over Asia to come together as one,". They also mentioned that fans will be allowed to play the game that is being made specifically for the event.

One of the reasons behind the creation of this specific game is that it is not available in China due to a ban. Just like the Indian version called BattleGrounds Mobile, China has its own version of PUBG. The creation and release of the Asian Games PUBG will be a definite boost to the outlook towards Esports being held in competitive sports events around the world.





