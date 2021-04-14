Popular cricket mobile game World Cricket Championship 3 gets an esports mode

One of the most popular mobile games based on cricket, the World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) introduces an esports mode with its new update according to the announcement made by its developers, Nextwave Multimedia.



The new mode exclusively dedicated to esports would be called the 'E-sports Lobby', and will allow the users to conduct friendly and competitive professional tournaments. The users would also be able to spectate the games from various camera angles and Shoutcast the matches.

The only made in India game to be played in various competitive events in the country, the WCC3 has featured in competitions like Redbull M.E.O, Skyesports and LXG WCC tournaments.



The main aim of this new 'E-sports Lobby' is to make it easier and smooth for the organisers to conduct tournaments inside the game. With more than 35 million downloads the WCC3 franchise is one of the most popular cricket mobile games India, while the WCC franchise has more than 155 million downloads.

Along with the e-sports lobby, the update comes with a host of new updates like custom difficulty settings, ability to assign bowling actions, challenge a friend mode, new cutscenes and others.