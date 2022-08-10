Esports: PMWI 2022 - All you need to know - Teams, Schedule, Prize Pool, Live Streaming

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 is set to commence from the 11th of August in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will go on till 20th August and the competition will be split up in two separate weeks.

Two Indian teams in Team Soul and 7SEA Esports will also be a part of the world invitational. Team Soul was invited by Tencent and Krafton gaming to be a part of the Main Event.

Teams:

Team Country/Region Morph Team Indonesia Box Gaming Vietnam Vampire Esports Thailand 4Rivals Malaysia Denizbank Wildcats Turkey VIVO KEYD Brazil Aton Esports Mexico 52 Esports Pakistan Stalwart Esports Mongolia Nigma Galaxy UAE Virtual Gaming Squad Libya TJB Esports EU China Back2Back North America Regan.S Gaming China DWG KIA Korea DONUTS USG Japan Team Soul India Team Falcons Saudi Arabia





While the above teams will be participating in the Main event, there are few more teams which will be a part of the Afterparty Showdown. They include 7SEA Esports, Deadeyes Guys, Bigetron RA, RA'AD, Alpha 7 Esports, S2G Esports, and One special invited team. These will be joined by the top five best teams from the 18 taking part in the main event.

Prize Pool:



The total prize pool at the invitational is 3 million USD, which will be divided into two parts. The teams will be playing for 2 million USD in the first part of the tournament and 1 million USD in the second part.

Here's the prize distribution in terms of how each team finish in the top three:

1st Place – $500,000

2nd Place – $300,000

3rd Place – $160,000

Schedule:

From 11th-13th August, the Main Event will take place which will see the aforementioned 18 teams battle it out. Then, other invited teams as well as the top five participating teams from week 1 will move on the Afterparty Showdown which will take place from 18th-20th August.

When to Watch?

The Main Event will begin on Thursday, 11th August from 4:30 pm IST. The Afterparty Showdown will begin on 18th August at 4:30 pm IST as well.

Live Streaming:

Both the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown can be live streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube and Facebook channels.



