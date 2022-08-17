Esports: PMWI After Party Showdown 2022 - All you need to know - Teams, Schedule, Prize Pool, Live Streaming

While Team Soul finished a disappointing 11th in the PMWI's Main Event, another Indian Esports team in 7Sea Esports will attempt to display a good showing in Week 2 which constitutes of the After Party Showdown.

Just like the Main Event, the Showdown will be spread across three days of several teams battling it out for the 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. Huge pools of money will be at stake as well as the title of the best PUBG team.

Teams

The top five best teams from Week 1 (Main Event) will be joining the other invited teams who were already participating in the After Party Showdown. These five teams are Vampire Esports, Team Falcons, Stalwart Esports, Nigma Galaxy, and DWG KIA.

In total, here are the participating teams of Week 2 of the PMWI:

Team Country Vampire Esports Thailand Falcon Esports Saudi Arabia Stalwarts Esports Mongolia Nigma Galaxy UAE DWG KIA Korea 7Sea Esports India R8 Esports Saudi Arabia Alpha 7 Esports Brazil S2G Esports Turkey RA'AD Egypt Deadeyes Guys Nepal Bigetron Red Aliens Indonesia

Schedule

The After Party Showdown will be held from 18th to 20th August. It will follow a similar format to that of the Main Event. There will be six matches played on each day, and different maps will be used for the same.

Prize Pool

The total prize pool will be 1 million USD, something that the teams will be fondly eyeing. The best three teams will get the following amounts:

1st prize- 60,000 USD

2nd prize- 55,000 USD

3rd prize- 50,000 USD

Live Streaming

All the action of the After Party Showdown can be live streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.